Every Taylor Jenkins Reid Book Your Inner Romantic Will Love Reading
Staff Writer, Jasmine Williams, covers a variety of topics from home decor to beauty and everything in between. She has bylines at Motherly, The Everymom, and Byrdie where she wrote about motherhood, beauty, health and relationships. Jasmine knew she wanted to be a writer when she realized she was actually interested in reading the articles in her mom's favorite magazines — and she may or may not have ripped her favorite articles out to study them later. When she's not working, you can find Jasmine playing make-believe with her toddler, spending an undisclosed amount of time in Target or TJ Maxx, and searching for a family-friendly puppy to add to her family.
Taylor Jenkins Reid's books tend to weave tales together that leave your heart asking for more. This talent (and her many, many titles) led her to become a frequent book club favorite and a New York Times bestselling author. In my humble opinion, she's an author to have on your radar because her books speak for themselves — and if that's not enough, she's got some on-screen projects in the works, too! From partnering with Amanda Seyfried and others to bring My Ex-Friend's Wedding to the big screen in May to a highly anticipated Netflix adaptation of The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo, TJR has plenty to bring to the entertainment table . If you've yet to read one of her books — or at least catch Daisy Jones & The Six on Amazon Prime — here's every Taylor Jenkins Reid book your inner romantic will love reading!
Forever Interrupted
Elsie Porter finds herself ambling along her twenties in a rather mundane way, but her life finds a spark in the charming Ben Ross. It doesn't hurt that he's attractive either. Their whirlwind romance ends tragically when Ben's life is tragically taken and Elsie comes face-to-face with his mother.
After I Do
Marriage is full of ebbs and flows, but some people decide they're willing to navigate them. Even though it's unconventional, Lauren and Ryan decide to separate for 12 months — without contact — to see if they can find their way back to each other. This leads Lauren to discover that her own ideals about marriage and love are free to change as she works to truly understand herself.
Maybe in Another Life
What do you do when you feel like you haven't figured out anything about your life? This is what Hannah Martin is trying to come to terms with despite the amazing adventures she's been on. However, she's found it hard to shake the gnawing feeling that something is missing.
When she moves in with her best friend Gabby and reunites with her high school sweetheart Ethan, she enters different timelines that lets her explore different options. Each timeline is affected by whatever Hannah chooses, but she still finds that one thing holds true in — love can find you wherever you are.
One True Loves
Emma Blair is forced to choose between two loves in One True Loves and it's by far the most heartbreaking thing she's ever had to do. Although she marries her high school boyfriend Jesse, a trip in a helicopter results in his mysterious disappearance. Forced to accept she'll never see him again, Emma starts her life over in her hometown.
A decade passes and she reconnects with Sam, a face from her past. Life finally feels like it's smoothing out and the happy couple set out to build a life together. However, Jesse suddenly reenters the picture and this means Emma is technically still married to him.
This leaves her wondering who is her one true love in this moving novel by Taylor Jenkins Reid.
The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo
Taylor Jenkins Reid paints a glamorous and scandalous tale for readers in The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo. When starlet Evelyn Hugo picks the down-on-her-luck writer Monique Grant to write her biography, the latter can hardly believe it. But, this doesn't stop her from listening to Evelyn's tales that are filled with triumph and pain alike.
The more Monique listens, the more she realizes a part of Evelyn's life sounds oddly familiar and it's up to her to decide how she feels about the closeness of it all.
Evidence of the Affair (Audible)
Evidence of the Affair is a short story written by Taylor Jenkins Reid that captures detailed snapshots of a love affair. However, it's immediately clear that this is one audible book that can't be judged by it's cover. Instead, Evidence of the Affair is about the effects an affair can have on spouses. It's the reason why Carrie Allsop decides to reach out to David Mayer.
Struggling to make sense of why their partners would choose each other, Carrie and David began developing a bond that encourages them to be vulnerable with each other.
Daisy Jones & Six
Not only did Daisy Jones & The Six land on a spot on Reese Witherspoon's book club, but it also became a hit streaming series on Amazon Prime. It's all about how Daisy and The Six began collaborating after she moves to L.A. Somewhere between the love, sex, and drugs are their unwavering devotion to music that touches the souls of others.
It's clear that Daisy and The Six's leader Billy Dunne are electric together, hence the band's messy rise to fame.
Malibu Rising
Taylor Jenkins Reid shares the burdens of Riva siblings and how outside perception threatens to keep them attached to the labels they never asked for. Despite her popularity, Nina doesn't care for the spotlight and neither does her brother Hud. The only person who can't wait for Nina's popular party is their brother Jay because he'll finally get a glimpse of the person who's stolen his heart.
The longer the guests stay at the party, the more things began bubbling to the surface and it's these things that have the possibility of untethering the siblings from their public images.
Carrie Soto Is Back
Carrie Soto has burned some bridges in an effort to become the best tennis player who has huge accolades attached to her name. Despite not being generally liked, her talent and drive are undeniable so she's satisfied when she retires. However, her perfect world is shattered when another driven tennis player, Nicki Chan, sets an even higher precedence than she did.
Feeling like she has something to prove, Carrie decides she's actually not done with Tennis yet and begins training with Bowe Huntley, a man she used to love. It's a battle of wits, love, and tennis in Carrie Soto Is Back, and you'll fall in love with the emotional way Taylor Jenkins has written it.
