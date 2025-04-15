Serena Williams To Produce 'Carrie Soto Is Back' From 'Daisy Jones & The Six' Author

Gather around book lovers because not only is Taylor Jenkins Reid's bestselling novel Carrie Soto Is Back getting the adaptation treatment, but tennis legend Serena Williams will be producing it! Someone should check our pulse because we think our hearts just skipped a few beats. As much as we'd love to rave about why we think this is great news, we'd rather share everything we know about the series.

Is Serena Williams really producing Carrie Soto Is Back? Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for Vanity Fair, We can't say the rumors are true because Deadline has already confirmed Serena Williams is an executive producer along with Caroline Currier, Taylor Jenkins Reid and Brad Mendelsohn for the Carrie Soto Is Back series!

What is the book Carrie Soto Is Back about? Amazon Carrie Soto Is Backtrails the story of a one athlete's resolve to cement her name as the greatest tennis player ever. As the titular character, Carrie Soto is known for her shrewd approach to claiming victories, but she's not someone you'd make a "personality hire." Still, no one can disregard how skilled she is in spite of what she's done to make it to the top. But even the cream of the crop retires, so Carrie trades in her racket for life as a bystander. But this changes when she starts paying attention to NIcki Chan's skills that soon replaces the record she once broke. Unable to stand this, Carrie develops a grand plan to return to the world of tennis once more. Though she's happy with her decision, some people are wary about having to interact with an attitude they've dubbed "the Battle-Axe. There's just one other problem: Bowe Huntley and the remnants of their prior romance.

Is Carrie Soto Is Back based on a true stoy? Per Deadline, the Carrie Soto Is Back series is slightly inspired by Serena Williams and her career. Interestingly enough, it was Taylor Jenkins Reid who disclosed her admiration of the tennis star and her sister Venus Williams when her book was published. She said, "My incredible respect for the Williams sisters is part of what makes me interested in tennis," (via Goodreads). She was also adamant about not penning "a book about tennis without the influence of just the absolute glory that has been their journey, but also specifically Serena’s quest to get as many Grand Slam titles as she has managed to do."

Where can I watch Carrie Soto Is Back? Carrie Soto Is Back has landed at Netflix (via Deadline). This isn't the first time the streaming giant has spearheaded a popular adaptation, so we expect to see great things!



