Here's When You Can Read Taylor Jenkins Reid's New Book 'Atmosphere'
Staff Writer, Jasmine Williams, covers a variety of topics from home decor to beauty and everything in between. She has bylines at Motherly, The Everymom, and Byrdie where she wrote about motherhood, beauty, health and relationships. Jasmine knew she wanted to be a writer when she realized she was actually interested in reading the articles in her mom's favorite magazines — and she may or may not have ripped her favorite articles out to study them later. When she's not working, you can find Jasmine playing make-believe with her toddler, spending an undisclosed amount of time in Target or TJ Maxx, and searching for a family-friendly puppy to add to her family.
NYT bestselling author Taylor Jenkins Reid is officially back from her hiatus, and she's announced her brand new book! While we continue to dish about her book-turned-TV-series Daisy Jones & The Six, Reid's written so many other incredible, page-turning books. And now that she's back with something new for eager readers, we're sure this title will easily become a bestseller too! Here are all the exciting details we know about Reid's new read!
TL;DR
- Taylor Jenkins Reid announced her new book, Atmosphere, on Instagram October 30, 2024.
- The book follows a physics and astronomy professor who joins the NASA Space Shuttle program — only to find love, potentially change her whole life, and juggle a massive mission.
- Atmosphere comes out on June 3, 2025
When did Taylor Jenkins Reid announce her new book?
On October 30, 2024, Taylor Jenkins Reid announced her upcoming book on Instagram! The post reads:
"Taylor is so excited to announce her next book ATMOSPHERE, releasing June 3, 2025. Huge, huge thanks to Vogue US and British Vogue for helping us celebrate today."
The caption continues, "From the #1 New York Times bestselling author of The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo and Daisy Jones & The Six comes an epic new novel set against the backdrop of the 1980s space shuttle program and the extraordinary lengths we go to live and love beyond our limits."
After digging into the plot — more on that soon! — Taylor's team shares, "Fast-paced, thrilling, and emotional, Atmosphere is Taylor Jenkins Reid at her best: transporting readers to iconic times and places, with complex protagonists, telling a passionate and soaring story about the transformative power of love, this time among the stars."
What is 'Atmosphere' about?
Amazon
Per Taylor Jenkins Reid's official website, Atmoshpere is set in the 80s and tells the tale of one woman's journey through space.
Joan Goodwin's love for space has led her to a lovely role as a physics and astronomy professor at Rice University. She splits her time between teaching and bonding with her niece Frances — two things that bring her great joy. But her interested is piqued when she discovers she can possibly join NASA's Space Shuttle program.
Somehow Joan is selected to join and begins building relationships with the other chosen candidates at Houston's Johnson Space Center. Though mostly everyone is kind, mission specialist Lydia Danes isn't interested in rolling out the welcome mat to anyone. Still, this doesn't cause too much friction as they continue training in the program. Joan even finds love in an unlikely place and wonders if she can go back to the life she had before.
Just when the trainees think they've found a nice rhythm, mission STS-LR9 provides the biggest shock no one saw coming.
When does 'Atmosphere' by Taylor Jenkins Reid come out?
Readers will have to revisit Reid's other titles because Atmosphere won't hit shelves until June 3, 2025!
How many books has Taylor Jenkins Reid written?
Amazon
She's written a total of 9 books, including Atmosphere. Here's every Taylor Jenkins Reid book, in order:
What are Taylor's most popular books?
Amazon
While we flipped through each Taylor Jenkins Reid book faster than the next, her most popular reads are:
Pre-Order 'Atmosphere' By Taylor Jenkins Reid Here!
Taylor Jenkins Reid
Atmosphere by Taylor Jenkins Reid
Looking for more book news? Be sure to follow us on Facebook so you never miss a thing!
Staff Writer, Jasmine Williams, covers a variety of topics from home decor to beauty and everything in between. She has bylines at Motherly, The Everymom, and Byrdie where she wrote about motherhood, beauty, health and relationships. Jasmine knew she wanted to be a writer when she realized she was actually interested in reading the articles in her mom's favorite magazines — and she may or may not have ripped her favorite articles out to study them later. When she's not working, you can find Jasmine playing make-believe with her toddler, spending an undisclosed amount of time in Target or TJ Maxx, and searching for a family-friendly puppy to add to her family.