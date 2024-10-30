Brit + Co Logo
This Week’s Stories

starbucks non dairy milk
Food News & Menu Updates

Starbucks Just Made The Best Decision Ever With Their Menu Prices

Winter Coat Trends
Style Trends & Inspo

5 Winter Coat Trends For 2024 Everyone Should Try This Year

weekly horoscope october 27-november 2
Astrology

Your Horoscope Says 3 Lucky Signs Will Have A Magical Week

joe jonas and sophie turner
Celebrity News

Sophie Turner Finally Opens Up About Joe Jonas Divorce: “It Was Incredibly Sad”

ariana grande ethan slater
Celebrity News

Ethan Slater Finally Spoke On His Controversial Relationship With Ariana Grande

friendsgving recipes
Parties

19 Festive Activities To Try At Friendsgiving

the holiday movie
Movies

Why "The Holiday" Ending Is The Most Important Scene

shaun white nina dobrev
Celebrity News

Nina Dobrev & Shaun White Are Engaged! See The Emotional Proposal Pics.

gabrielle union instagram
Celebrity News

Gabrielle Union Bravely Bares It All At 52: "This Is Sexy"

natalie portman divorce
Celebrity News

Even Natalie Portman Isn't Above A Post-Divorce Hairdo