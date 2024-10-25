'Daisy Jones & The Six' Season 2 Could Actually Happen, Thanks To Stevie Nicks
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
Despite the fact Daisy Jones & The Six was intended to be a limited series, one very special rockstar has an idea for a season 2: Stevie Nicks! While Daisy Jones wasn't directly based on Stevie's Fleetwood Mac, the TV show was somewhat inspired by the band, so I'll be paying very close attention to literally anything Stevie has to say.
Will there be a season 2 of Daisy Jones and the Six?
Lacey Terrell/Prime Video
Daisy Jones & The Six hasn't been renewed for season 2 (yet), but that didn't stop Stevie Nicks from pitching an idea to Hello Sunshine founder (and Daisy Jones producer) Reese Witherspoon.
"I wish that it could go into what if...had Billy come back after Billy's wife died and knocked on her door, and they decided to make that last record that I always hoped that Lindsey and I would make," Stevie said in an interview with Rolling Stone. "That would make a fantastic second season. I talked to [executive producer] Reese [Witherspoon] and [actress] Riley [Keough] about it, and they loved the idea, but everybody's so busy."
"Riley's on her way to becoming a big movie star," she continues. "But maybe one of these days, they'll do it. Until I saw Daisy Jones & The Six, I would have never thought it was even possible to emulate our life."
What has the rest of the cast said about a Daisy Jones season 2?
Lacey Terrell/Prime Video
Ahead of the 2023 Emmys, Riley Keough posted a tribute to the series and her cast mates. While they were scheduled to play a live show, the concert ended up getting canceled because of the Hollywood strikes.
"I have so much love for everyone in this band and on this show," she says. "Everyone on this show worked harder than I’ve ever witnessed on any project actually for years. You’re all winners to me. I feel so blessed to have spent time with all of you and when I lose tonight, I lose for you. 🤡😈🥇🥇🥇🥇"
Author Taylor Jenkins Reid also revealed she's “certainly thought” about a Daisy Jones & The Six season 2, and I need more info Taylor!!!
Where can I watch Daisy Jones & The Six?
Lacey Terrell/Prime Video
All 10 episodes of Daisy Jones & The Six are available to stream on Prime Video now! The show stars Riley Keough, Sam Claflin, Camila Morrone, Suki Waterhouse, Will Harrison, Josh Whitehouse, and Sebastian Chacon.
Who is Billy Dunne based on?
Lacey Terrell/Prime Video
Billy Dunne is reportedly inspired by Lindsey Buckingham, the guitarist for Fleetwood Mac (who also happens to be Stevie Nicks' ex). And to add to the lore, yes, I'm talking about the guitarist from that viral "Silver Springs" clip.
Are any of the songs from Daisy Jones and the Six real?
Pamela Littky/Prime Video
Yes, Daisy Jones & The Six released an album of songs from the series in 2023! The album is called Aurora and you can find it on all streaming platforms. Here's the full tracklist:
- Aurora
- Let Me Down Easy
- Kill You to Try
- Two Against Three
- Look at Us Now (Honeycomb)
- Regret Me
- You Were Gone
- More Fun to Miss
- Please
- The River
- No Words
- Look at Us Now (Honeycomb) (single version)
Stay tuned for more Daisy Jones & The Six season 2 news!
