Twilight is a foundational part of the YA romance genre (and all things love triangle). The movies (which launched Robert Pattinson, Kristen Stewart, and Taylor Lautner into megastardom) follow Bella Swan as she's drawn into the world of vampires and werewolves.

Well a brand new television series called Taylor Lautner: Werewolf Hunter is on the way from Amazon MGM Studios that reimagines an alternate universe where Taylor (who played werewolf Jacob in the series) actually became a werewolf hunter after Twilight: Breaking Dawn — Part 2 released. Yep, you read that right.

Here's everything we know about Amazon's new Twilight-adjacent show, Taylor Lautner: Werewolf Hunter.

Taylor Lautner is revisiting the world of 'Twilight' 15 years later. The new show Taylor Lautner: Werewolf Hunter takes us into another reality where, after the release of the last Twilight movie in 2012, Taylor actually joined a secret society of werewolf trackers. With his own experience playing one of the creatures, he's the perfect guy for the job. "As he navigates his double life—Hollywood actor by day, supernatural warrior by night—Taylor must wrestle with the ultimate irony: fighting the very creatures that made him famous," the official logline reads. "Between saving the world, reviving his career, and falling in love, he faces the ultimate question—what happens when your biggest role becomes your greatest enemy?” This is exactly the kind of hilarious, self-aware content I want to see in 2026, and of course Taylor Lautner is the one bringing it to us.

We're still waiting to hear who else will join the Taylor Lautner: Werewolf Hunter cast, but we do know that Daisy Gardner is creator and showrunner for the new series. Stay tuned for the latest news — and go ahead and rewatch all the Twilight movies on Hulu while you're at it ;).

Are you Team Jacob or Team Edward? Let us know all your Twilight hot takes on Brit + Co's Facebook.