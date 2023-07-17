A Definitive Timeline Of Taylor Lautner & Taylor Lautner’s Relationship
Now that we all know how to pronounce Lautner correctly (according to Taylor himself), it’s officially time to do a deep dive into the relationship that has taken over your FYP — or at least, mine. The double name duo, Taylor Lautner and Taylor Lautner, is known for their podcast, their most recent appearance at Taylor Swift's Eras tour, and being the most adorable couple, of course!
While the pair has made headlines in the best way, the Lautner’s are completely relationship goals. So when did they officially meet, make their first red carpet debut, and tie the knot? I did the digging so that you don’t have to — and trust me, the dating pics are just as sweet as you’d think.
They Went Instagram Official In 2018
A couple isn’t a couple until they’re Instagram official. Taylor Lautner (previously known as Taylor Dome), posted the cutest pic of her wedding date, Mr. Lautner himself, in September 2018. This is the first time Dome was linked publicly to the Abduction star!
The Launters Had Some Epic Couple Costumes
Dome found herself on Lautner’s Instagram shortly after in October 2018, highlighting an adorable couples costume for Halloween in that same year (first with a group of friends, followed by a standalone dating pic). The duo dressed in Tune Squad themed outfits while continuing the couple costumes trend almost every year since. From Black Swan to DC Comics, they knock it out of the park every time!
Dome Graduates Nursing School In 2019
Nursing school is no easy feat, but it might be a smidge easier with Taylor Lautner by your side. Dome dedicated a touching post to her beau in December 2019, thanking him for “encouraging” her, “quizzing” her on medical terms, along with giving her “calming hugs” during her anxiety attacks. While we’re on the subject of school, we just have one important test question for Lautner. Bella, where the h*ll have you been loca?
Lautner Put A Ring On It In November 2021
After almost three years as a couple, The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lava Girl actor popped the big question. In a series of Instagram posts, Lautner claimed that Dome makes “every single day spent with [her] so special.” Patiently awaiting the day I can pretend to put up the middle finger as an engagement ring, but I digress.
How’d he propose, you ask? Just a completely romantic setup with candles and dozens of roses in front of a fireplace. Oh, and his last name displayed on a well-lit glow-up sign. No big deal.
The Engaged Duo Made Their Red Carpet Debut
The soon-to-be Lautners made their first red carpet appearance in April 2022 at the CMT Music Awards. Dome dressed in a stunning sparkly (almost disco ball-like) purple dress, while Lautner sported a classic black suit. And they looked darn good doing it!
It's Official...They Have The Same Name!
The pair officially tied the knot back in November 2022 in a gorgeous photoshoot with none other than the well esteemed magazine, Vogue. Dome chose a beautiful lacy gown with a moderately long vail (which will definitely be ending up on my Pinterest board!). The ceremony took place at Epoch Estate Wines, a jaw-droppingly aesthetic vineyard in Northern California.
The Newlyweds Launched A Podcast In 2023
You’ve had to have heard of double Taylor’s podcast by now titled, The Squeeze. The power duo have had some notable guests since the launch in February 2023, such as TikTok’s Anna Sitar, The Bachelor’s Nick Viall, and Disney’s Alyson Stoner.
The Tale Of Three Taylors
Ever since Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) was set to come out, fans were begging for some ex-boyfriend content from Taylor Lautner. And he delivered in spades. The Valentine’s Day star came out on stage during the Eras Tour with a spontaneous backflip to promote Taylor Swift's newest music video. The married couple then posted the recreated version of the viral spiderman meme, with Swift. Oh, the things I would do to be a part of that trio! Talk about a highlight in the Lautner’s relationship timeline.
