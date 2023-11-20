Suki Waterhouse And Robert Pattinson Are Hollywood's Newest Parents-To-Be!
Editorial Intern, Jasmine Williams, covers a variety of topics from home decor to beauty and everything in between. She has bylines at Motherly, The Everymom, and Byrdie where she wrote about motherhood, beauty, health and relationships. Jasmine knew she wanted to be a writer when she realized she was actually interested in reading the articles in her mom's favorite magazines — and she may or may not have ripped her favorite articles out to study them later. When she's not working, you can find Jasmine playing make-believe with her toddler, spending an undisclosed amount of time in Target or TJ Maxx, and searching for a family-friendly puppy to add to her family.
The Monday blues are basically non-existent today because Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson are Hollywood's newest parents-to-be! While we know a picture isn't always worth a thousand words, it's hard not to buy into the romantic way they interact with each other in paparazzi snaps. Suki just announced they're expecting their first baby together during one of her performances, so please cue the celebration! No matter where you stand on the kidsvs. no kids debate in your own life, we're absolutely over the moon for this sweet couple!
Here's everything we know about Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattison's new pregnancyjourney.
When did Suki Waterhouse announce her and Robert Pattinson's baby news?
While performing at the Corona Capital Festival in Mexico, Suki shocked concert-goers at the beginning of her performance. A fan account posted a clip on X where she could be heard talking about distracting the crowd from a very obvious baby bump. She said, "...I'm not sure it's working" while working the stage in a sparkly mini dress and faux fur coat.
How long have Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson been dating?
Time flies fast because it's been more than a few years since Suki and Robert became a couple. People reported that it was rumored they began dating in 2018. However, the couple kept their relationship private — good thinking — for a while.
When did Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattison make their official debut?
The Hollywood Reporter shared that the couple appeared at the Dior Men's Fall show last December. They looked stylish and romantic as they walked the red carpet, which is how we've continued to see them.
What have they said about their private relationship?
Robert hasn't said a lot but he did share that he was shocked to see Suki's reaction to his The Batman's performance. During his appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, he told the host, "...just seeing that it was capturing her attention the entire time" made him
The Hollywood Reporter also reported the actress opened up about her relationship with Robert in The Sunday Times. She told the outlet, "I'm always incredibly excited when I see his name pop up [on my phone] or even a text, and I think he feels the same about me."
What recent projects have Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson worked on?
Besides performing at the Corona Capital Festival this past weekend, Suki Waterhouse recently appeared as Karen Sirko in Daisy Jones & The Six this year. As stated above, Robert Pattison's last major project was The Batman.
There's not an official due date for Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattison yet, but I'm just excited to learn they're expecting a sweet little baby. Be sure to watch this space for more updates!
