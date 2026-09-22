Taylor Swift is making a big announcement! On September 22, 2026, a countdown appeared on her website — in addition to her changing her Instagram bio and song lyrics. The countdown featured red curtains in the background, after the font on the site switched from orange glitter to silver. Fans immediately started brainstorming what the announcement could possibly be. And we finally know!

Taylor Swift just announced a new single called "Patient Zero".

Taylor Swift's brand new song. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) Um, surprise! Taylor Swift just announced a brand new single called "Patient Zero" and I have so many questions! Taylor announced the song in a September 22, 2026 Instagram post, saying, "I’ve been impatiently waiting to tell you that my brand new single “Patient Zero” will be out on September 25 (!!!!!!!!!!!!) and it’s available to pre-order now on my website for 24 hours. 0️⃣0️⃣0️⃣0️⃣" It's important to note that she included 12 exclamation points in the post, which just says we're still in the TS12 era (especially since the site specifies it's a Life of a Showgirl deluxe)...or it could just be a nod to the song coming out at midnight, just like the four zeroes!

I'm also wondering who patient zero is! The literal definition is basically the first test subject in an experiment. And Taylor Swift has written songs about herself, her partners, and her fans, so we'll just have to wait to see who the titular Patient Zero actually is.

We won't have to wait long! "Patient Zero" comes out September 25, 2026 at midnight. Let us know your thoughts on Facebook! If you love Taylor Swift as much as we do, make sure you check out 14 Taylor Swift Facts Every Swiftie Should Know to brush up on your knowledge before the brand new single drops on Friday. ;)