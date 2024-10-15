This Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Couples Costume Is The Easiest (& Cutest) Halloween Look
I think we can all agree that Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's relationship is one for the books — I mean, we're all obsessed with their fairytale love story. And if you think I'm exaggerating, think back to Halloween 2023: everyone dressed up as the pop star and football player duo, and we just know they will in 2024, too!
Luckily, we're here to help you replicate this "It" couple's look this year! We've got all the details and pieces you'll need to perfectly emulate the A-list couple for your next Halloween costume! Just make sure your partner is carrying a football, because they're gonna be a catch. 😘
Taylor Swift Costume
Official Chiefs Pro Shop
Women's WEAR by Erin Andrews Cream Kansas City Chiefs Stripe Pullover Sweater
Taylor seems to have the best taste in unique Kansas City Chiefs sweatshirts, so this is a great start to your costume! It's very reminiscent of the varsity look she wore at the Bills vs. Chiefs game last December. Plus, it's just cute football merch. to wear year-round! Who doesn't love an adorable sporty look?
If you don't wanna invest in Chiefs merch, this J.Crew Red Sweater is a good swap! It's totally similar to Taylor's outfit from the AFC Championship, without the $700 price tag of her actual Guest In Residence sweater.
Nordstrom
Open Edit Pleated A-Line Miniskirt
Taylor also loves a pleated mini skirt these days! It totally goes with your quasi-cheerleader look, and again: it's a skirt you can wear after Halloween. It's giving sustainable!
Nordstrom
Vince Camuto Gibi Knee High Boot
A Taylor Swift Chiefs look wouldn't be complete without some knee-high black boots either. These are a great pair to have in your closet in general, but they'll totally bring the whole Taylor Swift vibes together. Want some other options? Be sure to check out our fave tall black boots!
Amazon
Long Wavy Blond Wig with Fluffy Air Bangs
Oh, and if you don't have blonde hair already? Don't worry! This wig has you covered — literally. While I love this wavier style, there are also some fabulous options for a straight hair look like this one, too.
Sephora
Patrick Ta Major Headlines Matte Suede Lipstick
Taylor's signature red lip goes so well with the Chiefs colors, so top your look off with one of our favorite red lipsticks!
Travis Kelce Costume
Official Chiefs Pro Shop
Men's Nike Travis Kelce Red Kansas City Chiefs Game Jersey
If you wanna be the 87 to Taylor's 89, then an official Travis Kelce jersey is the way to start! This is a classic Chiefs jersey, Travis' tried-and-true uniform during football season, so it's perfect! Want something more casual? This Forever 21 Chiefs Outfit definitely captures Kelce's more laid back off-the-field style.
Amazon
CHAMPRO Men's Safety Practice Football Pants with Pads
The bottoms to your top, these football pants will definitely show your commitment to the look.
NFL Shop
Kansas City Chiefs Revolution Speed Display Full-Size Football Replica Helmet
What's a football uniform without a helmet to protect your precious head?!
Amazon
Franklin Football
How could we forget a football? If you're going to dress up as a football player, then make sure you have this on hand — and don't fumble it! Bonus points if you can throw a killer lateral to your fellow Halloween goers with a smooth, "Alright nah" in typical Travis fashion. And there you have the whole look! Just throw on some basic sneakers, and you're good to go!
