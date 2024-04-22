We Finally Have New Taylor Swift Songs About Travis Kelce
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
Since Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce started dating, Swifties have wondered when we'd get songs about her new beau. Well, it looks like the time is now! We all know Taylor Swift's boyfriends inspire her songs — in fact, her boyfriends have been more of a topic of conversation in the past than her actual music — but thanks to Midnights and the Eras Tour, Taylor's career is top of mind for everyone.
The Tortured Poets Department brings the two together by mourning the loss of a relationship (or two) on songs like "Down Bad" while also having to perform for fans, like in "I Can Do It With A Broken Heart." But there are two songs that have a shiny, hopeful quality to them as Taylor looks to the future — and we can thank Travis Kelce!
The Alchemy
Image via Patrick Smith/Getty Images
Taylor Swift released "The Alchemy" on the original edition of The Tortured Poets Department, and there is no doubt in my mind the song is about Travis Kelce! This track is my current fave on the album, which means I've listened to it a dozen times and spent *way* too much time analyzing the lyrics.
Merriam-Webster defines alchemy as "a power or process that changes or transforms something in a mysterious or impressive way." Taylor sings about how this new love is something so unique, it "happens once every few lifetimes" (which reminds me of how cats have nine lives — we know Tay loves cats!). It's also so powerful that they can't even fight it. That sounds like love if you ask me!
The production and lyrics of the song call back to Lover's "Miss Americana & The Heartbreak Prince" as she talks about school, football, and royalty. "Call the amateurs and cut 'em from the team // Ditch the clowns, get the crown // Baby, I'm the one to beat" is taking me back to my own homecoming days!
While my first listen of "The Alchemy" made me think "I haven't come around in so long // But I'm making a comeback to where I belong" was about a return to a past relationship (similar to "Fresh Out The Slammer"), I think she's talking about how she's dating an American for the first time since 2016. Everything we've seen from Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce feels like a high school rom-com from the early 00s and I love them for that.
My personal favorite lyric from the song references how Taylor literally made his game better during the NFL season. Because in true Taylor fashion, instead of just saying the line in a straightforward way, she goes totally Shakespearean: "We've been on a winning streak," she sings. "He jokes that it's heroin, but this time with an 'E.'"
Image via Taylor Swift/UMG
Full Lyrics To "The Alchemy" By Taylor Swift
Verse 1: This happens once every few lifetimes // These chemicals hit me like white wine // What if I told you I'm back? // The hospital was a drag // Worst sleep that I ever had // I circled you on a map // I haven't come around in so long // But I'm coming back so strong.
Chorus: So when I touch down // Call the amateurs and cut 'em from the team // Ditch the clowns, get the crown // Baby, I'm the one to beat // 'Cause the sign on your heart // Said it's still reserved for me // Honestly, who are we to fight thе alchemy?
Verse 2: Hey, you, what if I told you we'rе cool? // That child's play back in school // Is forgiven under my rule // I haven't come around in so long // But I'm making a comeback to where I belong.
Chorus: So when I touch down // Call the amateurs and cut 'em from the team // Ditch the clowns, get the crown // Baby, I'm the one to beat // 'Cause the sign on your heart // Said it's still reserved for me // Honestly, who are we to fight the alchemy? // These blokes warm the benches // We've been on a winning streak // He jokes that it's heroin, but this time with an "E" // 'Cause the sign on your heart // Said it's still reserved for me // Honestly, who are we to fight the alchemy?
Bridge: Shirts off and your friends lift you up over their heads // Beer stickin' to the floor, cheers chanted 'cause they said // "There was no chance trying to be the greatest in the league" // Where's the trophy? He just comes runnin' over to me.
Chorus: Touchdown // Call the amateurs and cut 'em from the team // Ditch the clowns, get the crown // Baby, I'm the one to beat // 'Cause the sign on your heart // Said it's still reserved for me // Honestly, who are we to fight the alchemy? // These blokes warm the benches // We've been on a winning streak // He jokes that it's heroin, but this time with an "E" // 'Cause the sign on your heart // Said it's still reserved for me // Honestly, who are we to fight the alchemy?
Outro: This happens once every few lifetimes // These chemicals hit me like white wine
So High School
Image via Ezra Shaw/Getty Images
When we got The Tortured Poets Department: The Anthology, and 15 more Taylor Swift songs, we got our second track about Travis Kelce: "So High School." This track's production feels like a song from when Taylor was in high school herself, and it's totally giving 00s movies like A Cinderella Story. She really hypes up the football and queen bee tropes we see in "The Alchemy" to emphasize how her relationship with Travis feels youthful and carefree — and how he makes her "feel like laughin' in the middle of practice."
Just like "The Alchemy" has ties to "Miss Americana," "So High School" reminds me of a number of songs from Fearless or even Taylor Swift. Taylor spent so much time singing about heartbreak and how, at 15 years old, she didn't realize she'd "do things greater than dating the boy on the football team." Life really is full circle because right now, she's doing it all — breaking records, releasing new music, completing a historic world tour AND dating the boy from the football team ;).
Taylor's known for the bridges of her songs and this is one of the strongest on the whole album — it's also one of my favorite from her whole discography! "Truth, dare, spin bottles // You know how to ball, I know Aristotle" has been on repeat in my head for literal days. I love how she emphasizes how different she is from Travis, and that it's not a bad thing.
And it wouldn't be a Taylor Swift song without an Easter egg! Taylor references one of Travis Kelce's previous interviews where he says he'd want to kiss Taylor during a game of Kiss, Marry, Kill.
Image via Taylor Swift/UMG
Full Lyrics To "So High School" By Taylor Swift
Intro: I feel so high school every time I look at you // I wanna find you in a crowd just to hide from you
Chorus: And in a blink of a crinklin' eye // I'm sinkin', our fingers entwined // Cheeks pink in the twinkling lights // Tell me 'bout the first time you saw me // I'll drink what you think, and I'm high // From smokin' your jokes all damn night // The brink of a wrinkle in time // Bittersweet sixteen suddenly
Post-Chorus: I'm watchin' American Pie with you on a Saturday night // Your friends are around, so be quiet // I'm trying to stifle my sighs // 'Cause I feel so high school every time I look at you // But look at you // Ah-ah-ah-ah-ah
Verse 1: Are you gonna marry, kiss or kill me? (Kill me) // It's just a game, but really (Really) // I'm bettin' on all three for us two (All three) // Get my car door, isn't that sweet? (That sweet) // Then pull me to thе backseat (The backseat) // No onе's ever had me (Had me), not like you
Bridge: Truth, dare, spin bottles // You know how to ball, I know Aristotle // Brand-new, full throttle // Touch me while your bros play Grand Theft Auto // It's true, swear, scouts honor // You knew what you wanted and, boy, you got her // Brand-new, full throttle // You already know, babe
Verse 2: I feel like laughin' in the middle of practice // Do that impression you did of your dad again // I'm hearing voices like a madman
Chorus: And in a blink of a crinklin' eye // I'm sinkin', our fingers entwined // Cheeks pink in the twinkling lights // Tell me 'bout the first time you saw me // I'll drink what you think, and I'm high // From smokin' your jokes all damn night // The brink of a wrinkle in time // Bittersweet sixteen suddenly
Post-Chorus: I'm watchin' American Pie with you on a Saturday night // Your friends are around, so be quiet // I'm trying to stifle my sighs // 'Cause I feel so high school (Feel so high school) every time I look at you // But look at youOutro: Truth, dare, spin bottles // You know how to ball, I know Aristotle // Brand-new, full throttleTouch me while your bros play Grand Theft Auto // It's true, swear, scouts honor // You knew what you wanted and, boy, you got her // Brand-new, full throttle // You already know, babe // You already know, babe
More Taylor Swift New Songs About Travis Kelce
Image via Al Bello/Getty Images
While "Chloe or Sam or Sophia or Marcus" doesn't sound like it's directed at Travis Kelce, I do think she references him in the lyrics. "You saw my bones out with somebody new // Who seemed like he would've bullied you in school // And you just watched it happen" emphasizes the anxiety of high school stereotypes and Travis' football stardom.
What do you think about these Taylor Swift songs? Do you want to see more music about Travis Kelce?
Lead images via Ezra Shaw/Getty Images
