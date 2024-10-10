Taylor Swift's Best Kansas City Chiefs Game Day Outfits, Ranked
We've been truly blessed with the amount of Taylor Swift sightings we've gotten as of late — and we can certainly thank Travis Kelce and all his Kansas City Chiefs games for that! In the past year, Swift pulled out so many iconic looks for each game, scoring fashion touchdown after touchdown.
Since I cannot get enough of her game day style, I thought I'd rate some of Taylor Swift's best Chiefs outfits from the past year! Plus, I've added how you can shop the look for less (since not all of us can be decked out in Vivienne Westwood head-to-toe). You're welcome! 😘
Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images
1. Kansas City Chiefs vs. New Orleans Saints
Everyone say, "Thank you Travis," because I'm so grateful to see this relationship-glow and get blessed with this incredible look all at once! This is Taylor's most recent outfit she pulled out in Kansas City, and it's honestly everything. Taylor sported glitter freckles that are the cutest thing ever, along with an all Vivienne Westwood fit — CHIC.
Vivienne has been her go-to designer for events lately, but she also sneaks in some daily wear looks, too. I'm loving this fashion match — I think the silhouettes were made for Taylor, and totally fits in with her new Reputation vibe she's been in, with leaving more grunge-y than normal. If you want to achieve this look then you can consider shopping these pieces:
Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images
2. Kansas City Chiefs vs. Baltimore Ravens
Next up, we have this absolutely jaw-dropping denim on denim look — truly one of her most flattering outfits. When I saw this, my jaw literally dropped! It's that good, from the ultimately sexy thigh high red boots to the denim corset and Louis Vuitton bag. Shop the look for less here:
Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images
3. Kansas City Chiefs vs. Baltimore Ravens (AFC Championship Version)
How could we ever forget this iconic red sweater when Taylor met Travis on the field after the Chiefs' AFC Championship win? This is my favorite pic of her of ALL time. She's giving happy, elated, loved, and just all-around amazing vibes. The exact red sweater is $700 and from Guest in Residence (her BFF Gigi Hadid's brand). This red looks amazing on her, so I had to link a few of my favorites that are pretty similar:
Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images
4. Kansas City Chiefs vs. Green Bay Packers
Winter is quickly approaching, and it's time to stock up on some heavy duty coats — especially if you're in colder climates. This look of Taylor's is one of my favorites from last year! This shade of red is so chic on her, and the matching WAGS make it even better! Here are some similars to the coat:
Photo by Elsa/Getty Images
5. Kansas City Chiefs vs. New York Jets
Taylor's really leaned into a '90s grunge aesthetic as a football WAG, and it suits her so well. This casual denim and leather look was another top contender that I loved from her, styled to perfection with her signature red lip. Check out these items for a similar look:
Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images
6. Kansas City Chiefs vs. Las Vegas Raiders
Santa's coming to town, and he's bringing his sister T-Swift. Here we have Taylor dressed in the most Red look ever with her brother at the Chiefs vs. Raiders game last year. This is a top contender for me because of how indie and tumblr-esque it is. With the plaid skirt and shearling jacket, it is the quintessential fall and winter look that I will be replicating with these items:
Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images
7. Kansas City Chiefs vs. Cincinnati Bengals
I love when Taylor does a theme, and boy does she do it well! Her thematic dressing has really come out with her WAG era, which has to be in my top three eras of hers in general. This oversized shirt with the thigh high boots are giving everything. Not to mention another stunning choice of bag with the Louis Vuitton, once again! Here's some similar outfit options for your next game day fit:
Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images
8. Kansas City Chiefs vs. San Francisco 49ers (Super Bowl Version)
And lastly, her ever-iconic Super Bowl 2024 look that we could never forget. We got so much Tayvis content — and so much love between their friends and family! I just remember obsessively stalking Tiktok for updates instead of watching the game... but don't tell my husband!
This corset look is so good, because not only does she look amazing, but also because she paired it with these insane bedazzled jeans that are to die for. While the original jeans are $700, you can get the look for less here:
- Kedera Women High Waist Denim Rhinestone Jeans
- Corset Top
- Showpo Portia Top (for another option!)
