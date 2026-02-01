So you know how Grace Van Patten and Jackson White have the messiest, most toxic relationship on screen in the hit Hulu series Tell Me Lies? Well, as it turns out, the costars are in a real-life romance behind the scenes, which is thankfully nothing like their tumultuous on-screen dynamic. (Phew!)

All eyes are on the happy couple following the news of their budding relationship, as well as the recent release of Tell Me Lies season 3, which premiered on Hulu on January 13th. As it turns out, their off-screen romance is way sweeter (and way less tumultuous) than their on-screen counterparts. It's nothing but support and smooth sailing for the actors once the cameras stop rolling!

But what's their story? When did Van Patten and White officially fall for one another? Was it love at first sight?

Here's everything you need to know about the adorable celebrity couple.

The Actors Met On A Zoom Call Getty As it turns out, the actors didn't exactly have a meet-cute written in the stars. In fact, according to the couple, their first meeting was actually rather awkward and stiff. The pair did a chemistry reading over Zoom in 2022, and Van Patten's first thought was that they might not get along on set because their first meeting was so awkward. "I was like, 'Alright. It's fine. Maybe we won't get along. But, like, he's perfect for the part, and he's so talented and great," Van Patten revealed on the Call Her Daddy Podcast. "And so, I was half-really excited that we found the Stephen (character). But the other just kinda rolled my eyes a little bit." But as it turns out, White explains that his standoffish behavior was just due to nerves. (Happens to the best of us!) When the costars finally met in person, they got along instantly.

Jackson White Immediately Began Crushing On His Tell Me Lies Costar IMDB According to the star of the series, White knew he was smitten with Van Patten from the moment they met. He admitted he had a crush on her back in 2022, while speaking on the Not Skinny but Not Fat podcast. And now? The pair is practically inseparable.

Van Patten & White Teased Their Relationship Before Confirming It Getty In an October 2022 interview with Entertainment Tonight, Van Patten dodged questions about her relationship status with her costar. However, a month later, the two were seen holding hands at the CFDA Fashion Awards. They even shared photobooth strips on social media, but blocked out a photo that appeared to show them kissing.

Jackson White's Mother Confirmed Their Relationship Getty While the couple continued to share photos of each other on social media, making it very obvious they were together, it was White's mother, actress and singer Katey Sagal, who admitted on Rachel Bilson's Broad Ideas podcast that the two are together. The Tell Me Lies costars are still happier than ever in their relationship as the third season of their show premieres. I honestly can't resist a celebrity couple that initially met on set while playing on-screen lovers. It's been a while since we've seen this sort of dynamic play out in real life, but I gotta say, I'm all for it. Who else will be tuning in to the third season of the hit Hulu series Tell Me Lies? There's so much more drama to unpack, and I'm on the edge of my seat waiting to see how it will all unfold.

