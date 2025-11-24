8 Classic Thanksgiving Foods, Ranked From Disgusting To Delicious

My sister and I agree on pretty much everything under the sun, except for one very important subject: Thanksgiving food. All the foods I love from this annual feast taste more like refined vomit to my sis. Meanwhile, all the foods she loves from Thanksgiving are totally meh to me. (How are we even related?)

So to put the matter to rest, I’m going to be using my amateur foodie powers to rank the most classic Thanksgiving foods from ultra-bland to mouthwatering bliss.

Let’s settle this matter once and for all, shall we? Here's the classic Thanksgiving food we all know, ranked from worst to best.

​Snooze Fest — Multigrain Dinner Rolls Julia Filirovska/Pexels Sorry to anyone who loves multigrain bread rolls, but in my humble opinion, this is the most pointless Thanksgiving dish of all time. It’s unnecessary and, dare I say, problematic, since it manages to fill you up before the other dishes even come. Not okay! Plus, the taste is just daring to put you to sleep. Yawn!

Bland AF — Turkey Sarah Anderson I know, I know. It’s supposed to be the star of the show, right? But if this is the case, then why is the taste so forgettable? That’s why we have to slather on all these sides, like gravy and cranberry sauce, just to make the eating experience more tolerable. But when all else fails, here's our guide to making a memorable turkey that isn't dry.

Meh — Green Beans Yulia Rozanova/Pexels I don’t think anyone who heads over to a Thanksgiving dinner is most looking forward to the green beans. Historically speaking, I’m pretty sure this has never happened. Like, ever.

​Shrug — Squash Soup Valeria Boltneva/Pexels I know people love their squash soup, but it just doesn’t do it for me. I don’t like how it tastes too heavy, especially right before the main dish. It fills me up too fast, so that I can’t look forward to the rest of the meal.

​Not Bad — Mashed Potatoes Aquino Foto/Pexels It’s simple, yet incredibly tasty, especially when doused in gravy. Mmmm! Don’t mind if I take a second (or third) helping.

​Mouthwatering — Cornbread Skyler Ewing/Pexels The first bite into this warm, unique dish is always the most magical.

​Obsessed — Stuffing Chelsea shapouri/Unsplash This one is controversial, since the whole country is divided on whether stuffing is the most delicious side dish of all, or the most nauseating. While some people believe stuffing was sent down from the heavens, others think this side dish best belongs in the trash. I, for one, believe stuffing is heaven-sent. It’s the Thanksgiving dish I get the most extra helpings of, to the point where it gets slightly out of hand.

​The Subject of My Foodie Dreams — Sweet Potato Casserole With Marshmallows David Trinks/Unsplash Finally, we have my favorite dish of all time: Sweet potato casserole with marshmallows. It's the one dish that can soothe all my sorrows and melt away any trace of tension in the room amongst my politically divided family members as we sit around the dinner table.

