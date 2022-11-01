How To Cook A Thanksgiving Turkey That Isn't Dry
Mac and cheese, cranberry sauce, and green bean casserolemight make for some amazing Thanksgiving side dishes, but no can deny that the turkey is the star of Thanksgiving. (Unless, of course, you'd rather stock up on vegan recipes). Because there are so many different seasonings and techniques, it can be easy to overcook the turkey if you don't use specific prep and cooking methods for your bird.
We already showed you how to stop grilling dry chicken, so in honor of the holiday season, let's take a look at some tips and tricks for making sure your Thanksgiving turkey is flavorful without venturing into bone-dry territory.
Prepping Your Turkey
Image via Jason Leung/Unsplash
One of the most important steps when cooking a turkey is thawing it out, which you'll want to do in the fridge. Thawing is important because that way the whole bird can cook evenly — you don't want a thawed area burning while a frozen area stays raw! The US Department of Agriculture recommends that for every 4-5 lbs. of turkey, you thaw it in the fridge for one day. Once it's thawed, pat it with paper towels to get rid of excess water. After your turkey is thawed, it's time to move on to the brine.
How To Brine A Turkey
A brine will give your meat a bold flavor while still allowing the bird to keep its moisture. You're going to put it back in the fridge after this step, so make sure you keep the area where you thawed it clear.
There are two types of brines that you can make: dry brines and liquid brines. Using a dry brine will make the skin crispy and let the meat absorb the spices while it sits in the fridge. If you'd rather do a liquid brine, you can find a recipe that fits the rest of the meal, mix up the ingredients and submerge the turkey inside. No matter what kind of brine you pick, you'll want the turkey completely covered for at least a full 24 hours so make sure you give yourself enough time!
How To Cook A Turkey
Remove the bird from your fridge for 45 minutes to an hour before cooking. Preheat your oven to 425 degrees Fahrenheit, but right before you stick the turkey inside, turn it down to 350. When it comes to the actual cooking process, there are a few different methods that you can try to ensure your turkey stays juicy.
Do You Cover A Turkey When Cooking?
The main reason behind covering a turkey is to slow the cooking process and keep your turkey from drying out. You'll want the legs to cook longer than the breast because the meat is built differently in those different areas. You can separate the two (and remove the breast from the oven before you remove the legs) like Delish recommends, or cover the turkey breast with a tent of tinfoil so that it cooks slower than the legs. You can also cover the bird and then remove the tinfoil for the last 30 minutes for crispy skin like Food Network recommends.
How To Truss A Turkey
Another option for keeping the turkey breast from drying out is trussing, which is where you tie the legs together with twine (which also gives the turkey that picturesque look). Not only does it look good, but it actually closes the cavity that you remove the giblets from so that the inside doesn't dry out.
How To Baste A Turkey
When basting your bird (which is where you collect the drippings from the bottom of the pan with a basterand cover the turkey with them), you'll want to hold off until the last hour and then baste every 15 minutes, which is what A Fork's Tale recommends for a beautiful golden-brown color.
How Long To Cook A Turkey
Cook your turkey for around 15 minutes per pound of meat (this will probably end up being three to four hours). Once it's out of the oven, let it rest for a half hour before carving so that the juices can settle!
Thanksgiving Turkey Recipes
Foolproof Roast Turkey
The mix of woodsy herbs and citrus fruits as well as garlic, salt, and pepper give this Thanksgiving turkey recipe a delicious, full flavor. Whatever falls to the bottom of the pan with the drippings can also be turned into a gravy that will taste just as good!
Cranberry Roast Turkey
The holiday season is also cranberry season, which makes a cranberry-maple glaze the perfect addition to your Thanksgiving dinner. Our mouths are literally watering. Don't forget to save some of the glaze to serve in a dish alongside the meal.
The Thanksgiving Turkey
If you've never cooked a turkey before, this recipe is a great place to start because it breaks down everything you need. The best place to start though? Buying the best turkey that you can afford so that you know the foundation of your meal is high-quality.
