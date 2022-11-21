These Breakfast Sandwiches For A Crowd Are Perfect For Thanksgiving Morning
Thanksgiving is a holiday centered around food, so naturally… I am HERE for it! I love cuddling up with my kiddos with a warm cup of coffee and watching the fun of the festivities with the Thanksgiving Day Parade (so much so, we created one ourselves!). Not long after the coffee sinks in, you know what’s coming… what’s for breakfast?!?!
You’ve probably spent a ton of time prepping your favorite side dishes and perfect appetizersor creating a stunning DIY centerpiece but have probably forgotten all about BREAKFAST. During the holidays, feeding a crowd can feel like a huge undertaking, but you absolutely cannot go wrong with these big-batch breakfast sandwiches! When your family or visitors arrive next week, have these ready to go to keep your crowd happy and fed for all the festivities ahead. Since our Thanksgiving dinner usually is served earlier, having a hearty breakfast on the big day will keep you and your family full until the (early) bird is served.
Photo by Thirdman/Pexels
These tasty sandwiches are also made super customizable by adding additional ingredients such as mushrooms, veggies, and herbs to the eggs. You can also make these ahead of time by cooking the individual layers of sausage and eggs and storing them in the fridge. When you’re ready, assemble them, reheat, and serve.
Plus, if you’re traveling with your friends and family, take these to go by wrapping them individually in aluminum foil. Talk about a smooth trip. No fast food pit stops required!
Photo by Karolina Grabowska/Pexels
Ingredients:
- Cooking spray
- 2 pounds sausage meat, not in casing
- 12 large eggs
- 1/2 cup whole milk
- 1/2 cup unsalted butter, divided: 1/4 cup at room temperature, 1/4 cup melted
- 2 (12-roll) packages of Hawaiian sweet rolls
- 1/4 to 1/2 cup maple syrup, optional
- 10 ounces shredded cheese, such as a four-cheese blend
- Sea salt to taste
Directions:
- Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.
- Spray a 9 x 13-inch rimmed baking dish with cooking spray. Spread the sausage evenly in the bottom of the prepared pan.
- Spray another 9 x 13-inch rimmed baking dish with cooking spray, line with parchment paper, and spray again. Whisk the eggs in a bowl with the milk and pour into the lined baking dish.
- Bake both the sausage and the eggs for 18 to 22 minutes or until the eggs are set and the sausage reaches an internal temperature of 170 degrees.
- Remove either the sausage or eggs from their pan so it is available to use for the sliders. Clean the pan, then use a pastry brush or your hands to spread the butter around and evenly coat it.
- Slice through the Hawaiian rolls horizontally and place the bottoms of the rolls in the prepared baking dish. Layer the sausage over the rolls and drizzle with maple syrup, if using.
- Place the eggs over the sausage and sprinkle the cheese over the eggs. Place the tops of the rolls over the cheese and coat them with the melted butter by using a pastry brush. Add a sprinkle of sea salt over the tops of the buns.
- Bake for 10 to 15 minutes or until heated through and the cheese is melted.
- Use a knife to follow the lines of the rolls and slice through the layers to form individual sandwiches. Serve hot and enjoy!
Whether you’re taking these to go or enjoying them at home, I hope this idea has inspired you to find creative ways to feed all those hungry mouths around you. Follow along to see what I’m Pinning for this Holiday season and more!
Recipe by Maria Provenzano. Craving more seasonal inspiration? Snag her book, Everyday Celebrations From Scratch, for more delicious recipes, and check out favorites like her Homemade Olive Oil Granola, Flourless Banana Pancakes and Leftover Stuffing Pastry Patty.
Lead photo courtesy of Leslie Grow.
