8 Hosting Tips That’ll Make Your Thanksgiving Easier Than Ever

Planning on hosting Thanksgiving this year? Don’t sweat! It’s all gonna be fine, right? There’s nothing to stress out about, right? Cue the anxiety attack!

Nothing puts a damper on your Thanksgiving celebration more severely than a lack of preparation. And if you’re not confidently prepped for the holiday yet, look no further than our 8 best tips below. With the help of these effective tips, there’s a good chance the day of thanks won't turn into a day of waste.

To avoid the piles upon piles of stress that come from hosting a Thanksgiving meal, you’re gonna want to follow these essential steps to ensure your holiday party is a smashing success.

Here are 8 Thanksgiving hosting tips that will make the day easier than ever.

Confirm Your Guest List Brit + Co Is your niece bringing that one friend with the bottle-dyed hair and bad attitude? Is your Aunt Linda gonna ditch the family gathering, again, in favor of a night in with her beloved cats? (We feel you, Aunt Linda.) Things can get messy if you don’t have a good grasp on who’s attending your event and who’s ducking out. With this in mind, it’s always best to confirm with your guests ahead of time so you know how many chairs to set up and how much food to serve.

​Check Ahead For Allergy Concerns Brit + Co I’ll never forget in the sixth grade when my favorite cousin had to get shot with an EpiPen after digging into a dessert that she didn’t realize had pecans (she’s highly allergic). Fortunately, my cousin was fine, but the host (my great-aunt) was mortified. To avoid any potentially fatal reactions, it’s a good idea to double-check with your guests if they have any food concerns.

​Prep Your Food In Advance Brit + Co You think you can just throw everything together that day? That’s precious. As skilled a cook as you may claim to be, it’s no easy feat to cook a feast for your whole family. With this in mind, you’re gonna want to cook at least a day ahead to ensure everything’s prepared. The last thing you want is a bunch of hangry extended family members gathered together in one place, which leads to our next tip.

​Turn Off The News Brit + Co There's nothing wrong with keeping a TV on for your guests' entertainment. However, it'd be best if you steer clear of the news (not forever, of course — stay informed, folks!). All the chaotic things going on in the world can cause tension, especially politics, so it might be better to have a wholesome holiday movie playing instead.

​Avoid Certain Hot Topics Brit + Co Piggybacking off of the previous slide: While at the dinner table, it might be helpful for everyone to agree to keep the conversation light — that way you can avoid a major dinner table smackdown. Need I say more?

​Clean The Whole House From Top To Bottom Brit + Co Tidy up and scrub-a-dub-dub until your home sparkles.

​Invest In Festive Decor Brit + Co It may seem small, but adding festive decor can be a great way to lift the overall mood and add a nice flair of charm to your event.

​Don’t Be Afraid To Ask For Help Brit + Co Last but not least, no one is gonna hold it against you if you ask for a helping hand. Family and friends will likely be more than happy to assist you throughout the process. With these tips, hosting Thanksgiving dinner should be a breeze.

Give us your best Thanksgiving hosting tips on Facebook!