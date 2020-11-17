The Ultimate Guide to Planning Your Thanksgiving 2020 Menu
Thanksgiving is a holiday all about gathering, which makes this year's celebration a bit strange. But whether you're celebrating with your pod or hosting a Thanksgiving for one, you can still savor in all of the delicious harvest-y food of the season. From twists on appetizers to sides for special diets like keto, paleo, vegan, and Whole30, plus the BEST desserts, we've rounded up our favorite Thanksgiving recipes to make your food planning easy as pie. Don't forget the cocktails too, cheers!
Turkey
Before we get to the potatoes — let's dig into the turkey! Here's everything you need to know to cook your first Thanksgiving turkey, our small turkey roundup (you don't have to actually cook the whole bird!), deep-fried turkey recipes, and tasty recipes and soups to make with all your leftovers.
Appetizers
Thanksgiving Cheese Plate With a Crescent-Roll Cornucopia
This edible cornucopia, made by braiding crescent roll dough, is our a fun and festive version of the standard cheese plate.
When we saw Cupcake Project's mac 'n' cheese donuts, after wiping the drool from our faces, we knew we had to give them a try. They are baked then fried and covered in ooey gooey cheesy magic.
Heart-Shaped Honey Hazelnut Baked Brie
What's crispy on the outside, gooey on the inside, and even more exciting than boxed chocolates from a hot date? This heart-shaped Baked Brie topped with honey and toasted hazelnuts and blanketed in flaky puff pastry. It's perfect for the Thanksgiving for two!
This twist on a classic is not only properly portioned (for those looking for healthy holiday recipes), but serves as the ideal spot for waves of gravy. Traditional Sage Stuffing Mix with a dash of chicken stock is accented by crisp Granny Smith apple bites and crunchy bacon pieces plus tart lemon zest and fresh parsley. Is your mouth watering yet?
Side Dishes
Swap your traditional casserole for this keto-friendly side dish of our favorite Thanksgiving veggie. Prefer a vegan take? Try this Baked Brussels Sprouts in Creamy Mustard Dressing Recipe from the Forks Over Knives Flavor! vegan cookbook.
Bourbon Sweet Potato Casserole
If you're still on the hunt for a recipe that'll steal the show at your holiday feast this year, take our bourbon sweet potato casserole recipe for a spin. It's boozy, sweet, and loaded with butter!
Satisfy your annual craving for Thanksgiving stuffing while sticking to a paleo diet with this bread-free, pork-filled version.
We love a good riff on classic recipes like this mac and cheese. This fancy gnocchi side dish is loaded with three kinds of cheese and will make every carb lover give thanks.
Swap cow's milk for cashew or any nut milk and butter for ghee and get your mashed potato fix guilt-free.
Cauliflower rice and cashew milk make this savory side a must for the paleo converts in your pod. Still, the hint of nutmeg and bacon topping makes it an all-around crowd pleaser.
The holiday season doesn't mean you have to sacrifice eating well. Once you've steamed or pressure-cooked the quinoa, you just have to toss in the remaining ingredients for a quick and healthy side dish.
Keto Roasted Garlic Mashed Cauliflower
Dairy-free, low-carb, or keto — these adjectives are practically the opposite of what describes mashed potatoes. But cauliflower, when boiled, can sub in for the spud, resulting in a silky version that looks and actually tastes similar to the real deal.
Pumpkin Sage Bacon Mashed Potatoes
Here, we kick up our standby mashed potato recipe with pumpkin, sage AND bacon. YEP. PREPARE YOURSELVES.
Cornmeal Biscuits With Cheddar, Chives and Jalapeños
These buttery biscuits are loaded with crunchy cornmeal, flaky layers of sharp cheddar cheese, chives and a touch of peppery heat (from the jalapeños). These biscuits definitely belong on your festive Thanksgiving table.
Dessert
Everyone from toddlers to grandparents will love making these super cute Oreo Turkey Pops.
We used Pinterest's popular cinnamon bun crust hack to make an epic pecan pie, but it would go great with any holiday pie — pumpkin and apple, anyone?
We poured salted caramel straight into an apple pie: pretty much liquid gold mixed into our favorite fall treat. A twist on a caramel apple combined with a flakey-crusted pie – it really doesn't get better than this!
Why not start your own Thanksgiving dessert traditions with this black bottom walnut pie from Jaynelle St. Jean, chef and owner of Pietisserie in Oakland, California. Her bakery is known for offering fun twists on classic pies.
Shortbread cookie + chocolate + caramel + coconut — what more could you ever want! Well, the answer is pumpkin! We decided to put a spin on this classic cookie for the holidays and add a pumpkin into the shortbread layer, making it the most decadent cookie in your holiday spread. Girl Scouts, take notes ;) These are the bomb.
We teamed up with Dylan's Candy Bar to bring you one pumpkin recipe to rule them all: our Honey Graham Pumpkin Cheesecake! The best part about this recipe? The crust. We've doubled down on the graham cracker goodness by adding Dylan's Candy Bar Honey Graham Cracker Spread to the mix. You can thank us later ;)
Pumpkin Spice Churro Milkshakes
Get ready to wow your fam with these babies — pumpkin spice churro milkshakes (served in real pumpkin bowls)!
Cocktails
Want a festive, fun, and easy cocktail for your Turkey Day celebration? Look no further. Our Wild Turkey Cocktail made with homemade apple cider, cranberries, and Wild Turkey American Honey will hit the spot.
Autumnal cocktails can be just as exciting as summery ones; creamy liqueurs, seasonal stone fruits, warming spices… there are any number of possibilities. Here we used fresh clementines to put a seasonal twist on a whiskey smash. Bottoms up!
Cranberry Zinger Jam Jar Cocktail
Now that jam and alcohol have (finally) become #boozyBFFs, we've been gifted with joyous jam jar cocktails. And this cranberry zinger will certainly make you feel all bubbly about their union.
Get it? Sidecar…cide-car! It might be our favorite, punniest take on a classic cocktail, yet! What's even better? It's incredibly simple to shake up, and only has four ingredients, plus the apple slice for the garnish. Be sure you have a jigger for this recipe since everything is proportional. Let's drink!
A cranberry cocktail is the perfect companion to your turkey + cranberry dinner. Say cheers!
Whether we're whipping up a No-Bake S'mores Pie or churning out 4 different ways to get the deliciousness of a s'more without a campfire, s'mores are part of our standard repertoire. What better way to celebrate a day devoted to s'mores than with a cocktail?! Presenting our ridiculously sweet S'moretini. Happy Thanksgiving!
