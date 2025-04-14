The Entire 'Breakfast Club' Cast Just Reunited For The First Time In 40 Years: "Very Emotional"

If you've been rewatching The Breakfast Club since 1985, then there's a good chance you've been waiting for a full cast reunion. Well, in honor of the film's 40th anniversary on February 15, 2025, the five Breakfast Club stars (Molly Ringwald, Judd Nelson, Ally Sheedy, Emilio Estevez, and Anthony Michael Hall) just reunited for the first time since the '80s! The cast spoke on how special it was to be together — and Emilio finally revealed why he's never been a part of the reunions before. Let's get into it!

Here's what happened at The Breakfast Club cast reunion with Molly Ringwald, Judd Nelson, Ally Sheedy, Emilio Estevez, and Anthony Michael Hall.

'The Breakfast Club' cast reunion was "emotional." @c2e2official We're HONORED to have the first-ever full cast reunion of The Breakfast Club with Judd Nelson, Molly Ringwald, Ally Sheedy, Emilio Estèvez, and Anthony Michael Hall here in Chicago at C2E2! ❤️ ♬ 2 Phút Hơn Funk - 𝟑𝟎𝟑 𝐗𝐈𝐎𝐍𖤐 The Breakfast Club cast reunited at the Chicago Comic & Entertainment Expo on April 12 for a panel conversation. “I feel really, very emotional and moved to have us all together,” Molly Ringwald said (via Today). “This is the first time that Emilio has joined us. We don’t have to use the cardboard cutout anymore because he’s here.” Emilio never joined the other cast reunions (like appearing at the 2010 Oscars), and finally revealed why during the conversation. "I skipped all of my high school reunions, so this just was something that finally I felt I needed to do just for myself," he told moderator Josh Horowitz. "Somebody told me that Molly said, 'Well, does Emilio just not like us?' And that broke my heart. I thought, 'No, of course, I love all of them.' And this just made sense, so here I am."

Two stars from the movie (Emilio Estevez and Ally Sheedy) appeared in Andrew McCarthy's Hulu documentary Brats in 2024, which explores the effects of an infamous 1985 New York Magazine article dubbing the group of young actors (which also included Andrew, Demi Moore, and Rob Lowe) the "Brat Pack." But considering this is the first time the full Breakfast Club cast has been together since the 1980s, the reunion felt like a homecoming. "This [reunion] felt special," Emilio continued. "It’s here in Chicago, where we made the film, and obviously the 40th anniversary, and it just felt like it was time."

You can stream The Breakfast Club on Netflix, and check out The 12 Most Relatable Coming-Of-Age Movies.