The Cast Of Harry Potter Just Gave Us These Adorable Reunion Moments
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Assistant Editor, entertainment lead, and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
When HBO announced Harry Potter was getting the reboot treatment, I immediately started daydreaming about the original cast of Harry Potterplaying a part. And now that some of our favorite Hogwarts students (erm, cast members) had a mini reunion this past weekend, I'm dreaming about it even more! Read up on the latest news from the cast of Harry Potter, with a Harry Potter Cocktail in-hand for good measure. :)
What happened at the Harry Potter cast reunion?
Some of our favorite Harry Potter actors — including Rupert Grint (Ron Weasley), Jessie Cave (Lavender Brown), Devon Murray (Seamus Finnigan), Alred Enoch (Dean Forrester) and James and Oliver Phelps (Fred and George Weasley) — reunited the March 2024 Dream It Convention in Paris. In addition to recreating a funny movie moment from Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince and playing a game of "Passing the Phone," the Harry Potter cast also spoke about the movies' impact, especially following actress Miriam Margolyes' comments that Harry Potter fans "should be over that by now."
"I think it’s terrible. I really don’t like that she said that," Jessie said at the convention (via The Sun). "It’s such an amazing thing that Harry Potter has done. It’s created a fan base that has aged and is still bonded through it and it’s passed on to younger generations and that’s what is so amazing."
What else has the cast of Harry Potter been in?
The cast of Harry Potter has been in a variety of projects following the release of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2. Daniel Radcliffe is currently on Broadway in the critically acclaimed Merrily We Roll Along, but you can also see him in What If, Swiss Army Man, and The Lost City. Rupert Grint starred in 2023's Knock at the Cabin, as well as the Apple TV+ series Servant. Emma Watson was most recently seen in Greta Gerwig's beloved adaptation of Little Women, and was also in The Perks of Being a Wallflower, Beauty and the Beast, and one of my favorite childhood movies, Ballet Shoes!
And the rest of the Harry Potter cast? Tom Felton had an arc on the CW's The Flash, Matthew Lewis was in Jojo Moyes'Me Before You, Alfred Enoch was in How to Get Away with Murder, Bonnie Wright starred in The Sea, and Evanna Lynch won third place on Dancing With The Stars!
Is the cast of Harry Potter still friends?
Yes, the Harry Potter cast are all still very good friends! "We do see each other quite a lot actually. We just don’t always post pictures about it,” Tom Felton tells Us Weekly after reuniting with Emma Watson. “Everyone loves the reunion of it. We’re reuniting all the time we just don’t always post it on Instagram.”
"It's one of the purest loves I can think of," Emma says in the foreword to Tom Felton's memoir Beyond the Wand. "We're soulmates, and we've always had each other's backs. I know we always will."
"[Director] David Yates described us as astronauts, because nobody else has experienced this on this scale," Rupert Grint says during the Return to Hogwarts 20th anniversary special. "We'll always be bonded over that."
Which actors were in all 8 Harry Potter movies?
Almost the entire main cast of Harry Potter were in all eight Harry Potter movies! Emma Watson, Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, and Tom Felton all had prominent roles in the franchise, while supporting actors like Bonnie Wright, Robbie Coltrane, Alan Rickman, and James and Oliver Phelps also had roles in each movie.
How old was Emma Watson in the first Harry Potter?
Emma Watson was 10 years old when filming Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone. Rupert Grint was 12, Daniel Radcliffe was 11, and Tom Felton actually turned 13 when filming.
