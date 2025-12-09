Peacock's New Spy Thriller Will Hold You Over Until 'The Diplomat' Season 4

I'm a sucker for a spy thriller. It can probably be blamed on my love for Spy Kids, or my love for seeing characters I really like in high-stakes situations. Well, when I heard Peacock had a new spy show featuring two of my favorite actors (Simu Liu and Melissa Barrera, to be specific) I went in cautiously optimistic — and totally blew through the first four episodes. I can't wait for you all to get to watch this one, but until it drops on Peacock, here's all the info you need.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about Simu Liu & Melissa Barrera's The Copenhagen Test, premiering on Peacock December 27, 2025.

Where can I watch The Copenhagen Test? Peacock The Copenhagen Test is coming to Peacock on December 27, 2025. Watch the trailer now!

What is the plot of the Copenhagen test? Peacock The show follows an analyst Alexander Hale (Simu Liu), who realizes his eyes and ears have been hacked by an enemy. Now he's in a race against time to figure out who's behind the scheme — and prove he's loyal to the US. And if that wasn't complicated enough, the enemy has access to every single move he makes, conversation he has, and piece of information he sees. No big deal. If you were missing the thrills and intrigue of Harlan Coben's books or The Diplomat, this show is for you! "My first live-action television show that I worked on was Dexter," showrunner Jennifer Yale said during our roundtable interview at New York Comic Con. "What I learned is that to create a paranoia, you want to be able to always make sure that your audience feels unsettled but not exhausted. And so that was a trick in being able to make sure that every episode there was a push and pull, that if you had scenes that were. Filled with that paranoia and that anxiety that you've always followed it with a scene that was calm and that the audience can take a breath before the next spiral begins."

Peacock "What we're always doing with our memories and our life is we're turning them into stories," showrunner Thomas Brandon said. "I think there may be those huge moments that do turn things left and right, but actually what happens is that a lot of small little choices and a lot of small little decisions that then what happens is a moment of clarity and revelation of like, oh I've been deciding this all along and I had no idea and that for me...I didn't realize my entire life, I've been preparing to be a producer in television." "I'm running through the lens of my life as you're saying it," Simu Liu added. "It's the culmination of like many, many small decisions that could reach either like I think a revelation or a breaking point?" Simu, who used to work as an accountant, only became an actor after he was fired. "[I felt like] we've already reached rock bottom, we might as well do something for me for once, and maybe start to build this new version of life in which I get to be the master of my own kind of circumstance, and I get to define success in my terms. That probably will be the one singular moment that was the most life-changing — until I have kids."

Who's in The Copenhagen Test cast? Peacock The Copenhagen Test cast features some pretty incredible names, including: Simu Liu as Alexander Hale

as Alexander Hale Melissa Barrera as Michelle

as Michelle Sinclair Daniel as Parker

as Parker Brian D’Arcy James as Peter Moira

as Peter Moira Mark O’Brien as Cobb

as Cobb Kathleen Chalfant as St. George

How many episodes are there in the Copenhagen test? Peacock There will be 8 episodes in The Copenhagen Test. And you'll be able to watch them all in one go! (Trust me, you'll want to.) Season 1, Episode 1 premieres on Peacock December 27, 2025

premieres on Peacock December 27, 2025 Season 1, Episode 2 premieres on Peacock December 27, 2025

premieres on Peacock December 27, 2025 Season 1, Episode 3 premieres on Peacock December 27, 2025

premieres on Peacock December 27, 2025 Season 1, Episode 4 premieres on Peacock December 27, 2025

premieres on Peacock December 27, 2025 Season 1, Episode 5 premieres on Peacock December 27, 2025

premieres on Peacock December 27, 2025 Season 1, Episode 6 premieres on Peacock December 27, 2025

premieres on Peacock December 27, 2025 Season 1, Episode 7 premieres on Peacock December 27, 2025

premieres on Peacock December 27, 2025 Season 1, Episode 8 premieres on Peacock December 27, 2025

What is a Copenhagen test? Peacock Well, you'll just have to tune in to find out ;).

Subscribe to our Weekend Watch newsletter for more Brit + Co exclusives and deep dives on all your favorite pop culture!

This post has been updated.