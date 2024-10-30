Melissa Barrera Is "A Changed person" After 'Scream' Exit — Exclusive
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
Almost a year after her exit from the Scream franchise, Melissa Barrera is opening up about what the experience has taught her. In a conversation about her new movie Your Monster (in theaters now), Melissa exclusively told Brit + Co she feels like a whole different person than she was last year.
After posting about the Palestinian and Israeli conflict in November of 2023, Melissa was fired from Scream 7 (production company Spyglass later told Variety in a statement they believed her comments "[crossed] the line into hate speech.")
- Melissa Barrera opens up about life after last year's Scream controversy.
- She says she's "grateful" she "survived" the experience, "and that I'm stronger for it."
- The actress also reveals she's focusing on how to make the industry and the world "better and safer for everyone."
Brownie Harris/Paramount Pictures
"I definitely feel like a changed person," the In The Heights actress tells B+C. "I definitely feel like my priorities are completely different than they were a year ago. I see the world through different eyes now, I see people through different eyes. I see the industry through different eyes, and I'm so grateful for that."
While the experience — and the fact the experience was so public — was difficult, Melissa says she's come out better on the other side. "I'm so grateful for everything that I went through, even though it was really hard, I'm so grateful that I lived it and that I survived it, and that I'm stronger for it," she continues. "And that I know I have a focus of what I wanna keep doing, not just for me and my career, but like, how can I contribute to the industry and to the world to make it better and safer for everyone?"
The end of the year brings plenty of reflection, whether you're someone who thrives on journal prompts or you prefer to yap over a bottle of wine with your best friend. But a viral Sundance interview from January, in which Melissa Barrera says the experience with Spyglass started helping her "finally figure out who I'm supposed to be," proves she's been reflecting all year long.
"Everybody's kind of like thinking of like, 'What does the future hold? Like, how do we make it better?' And I have been thinking that for a year," she says. "There's people that have actually been on this journey for way longer, and it's them that we should be thanking for our world not being like over with right now, you know? They're the ones that continue to make changes for the better and to fight for better things for all of us."
Dominik Bindl/Getty Images
After Melissa Barrera's exit from Scream, news broke that Jenna Ortega wouldn't return for the seventh installment. Melissa called Jenna a "good egg" in a January interview with Rolling Stone, and gave Brit + Co some insight into that viral video of the onscreen sisters laughing during Scream 6 press.
"I was so sick during the whole press," she says. "We were laughing because I would start choking on my cough, so it was hilarious — or I would start laughing and it would make me cough and then I couldn't stop. So yeah, we were laughing a lot during that press run because I was sick as a dog."
Okay, I need these two in a sister comedy ASAP.
