Here's Your First Look At "Spy Kids 5," Starring "Jane The Virgin" Lead Gina Rodriguez
When I say that Spy Kids convinced me I'd grow up to be a spy, I am not kidding — I genuinely thought I was going to be a spy for a good portion of my childhood, thanks to the 2001 classic. (Plus, the scene in Spy Kids 2 where Alexa PenaVega's Carmen fights off the bad guys in a gorgeous dress with...spoons? Exactly the kind of random action sequence I'm looking for in my summer movies).
At the end of July, we got our first look at the new installment in the franchise: Spy Kids: Armageddon. The movie has some amazing names, and Robert Rodriguez is back as director! Here's everything we know about the film.
What is Spy Kids 5 about?
When the kids of the world's best spies unknowingly help a game developer unleash a mega computer virus, they accidentally allow him to take control of all technology. Now, it's up to Patty and Tony to take on the mantle of Spy Kids, save their parents, and save the world. No pressure.
Who's in the new Spy Kid movie in 2023?
(L-R) Gina Rodriguez as Nora Torrez, Everly Carganilla as Patty Torrez, Connor Esterson as Tony Torrez and Zachary Levi as Terrence Torrez in Spy Kids: Armageddon.
Image via Robert Rodriguez/Netflix
In addition to Everly Carganilla as Patty Torrez and Connor Esterson as Tony Torrez, we'll see Jane the Virgin's Gina Rodriguez, Tangled's Zachary Levi, and Aladdin's Billy Magnussen.
When can I watch Spy Kids: Armegeddon?
(L-R) Everly Carganilla as Patty Torrez and Connor Esterson as Tony Torrez in Spy Kids: Armageddon.
Image via Robert Rodriguez/Netflix
Spy Kids 5 will drop on Netflix on September 22, 2023.
What can I watch while I wait for Spy Kids 5?
(L-R) Daryl Sabara as Juni Cortez and Alexa PenaVega as Carmen Cortez in Spy Kids 3-D: Game Over.
Image via Dimension Films
The last few years has rebooted a ton of stories we loved in the early 2000s. Last year we got National Treasure: Edge of History (just a head's up, if you have littles interested in Spy Kids: Armegeddon, this show is geared towards tweens and teens), and Night at the Museum: Kahmunrah Rises Again, both on Disney+.
Netflix also just gave us We Can Be Heroes, which isn't an official The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl sequel, but does star Lava Girl herself, Taylor Dooley, as well as The Last of Us' Pedro Pascal.
Oh, and don't forget that you can rent Spy Kids, Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams, Spy Kids 3-D: Game Over, and Spy Kids: All The Time In The World on Amazon too.
