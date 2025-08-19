Everything You Need To Know About 'The Diplomat' Season 3 On Netflix

This is not a drill: Netflix’s critically acclaimed series The Diplomat is returning for a third season! And how do we know this? Just days before the season two premiere, the streaming service announced that the popular political drama will be returning for a third installment — and we couldn’t be more excited! So, what’s next for Kate Wyler (Keri Russell)? Will she be able to catch the culprit behind the catastrophic explosion that took place in the middle of London? Is there a future for Kate and her husband, Hal Wyler (played by Rufus Sewell), who was injured in the explosion?

Here is everything we know about The Diplomat season 3, including plot, cast, premiere date, trailer and more.

Where can I watch The Diplomat season 3? The Diplomat season 3 stops on Netflix on October 16, 2025.

How many episodes are in The Diplomat season 3? Netflix The Diplomat season 3 will have 8 hour-long episodes: Season 3, Episode 1 premieres on Netflix October 16, 2025 Season 3, Episode 2 premieres on Netflix October 16, 2025 Season 3, Episode 3 premieres on Netflix October 16, 2025 Season 3, Episode 4 premieres on Netflix October 16, 2025 Season 3, Episode 5 premieres on Netflix October 16, 2025 Season 3, Episode 6 premieres on Netflix October 16, 2025 Season 3, Episode 7 premieres on Netflix October 16, 2025 Season 3, Episode 8 premieres on Netflix October 16, 2025

Who's in The Diplomat Season 3 cast? Getty Images for Netflix The Diplomat season 3 cast includes: Keri Russell as Kate Wyler

as Kate Wyler Rufus Sewell as Hal Wyler

as Hal Wyler Ali Ahn as Eidra Park

as Eidra Park Ato Essandoh as Stuart Hayford

as Stuart Hayford Rory Kinnear as Nicol Trowbridge

as Nicol Trowbridge David Gyasi as Austin Dennison

What is The Diplomat Season 3 about? Netflix The Diplomat season 3 finds Grace Penn taking over a President after Kate's husband Hal might have been responsible for his death. Hal stops at nothing to get Kate into the Vice President's office, and suddenly she finds herself in a new role — with continued relationships with Austin Dennison and Todd Penn. “Season 3 flips the chessboard,” creator, showrunner, and executive producer Debora Cahn recently told Netflix’s TUDUM. And that’s not all: Cahn also revealed that The Diplomat season three finds Kate dealing with the “particular nightmare that is getting what you want.” OK, we will definitely be SAT.



Is there a trailer for The Diplomat Season 3? We don't have a full trailer yet, but you can check out the teaser now!

Is there a season three of The Diplomat? Netflix Yes, we're getting The Diplomat season 3 on Netflix. Three weeks before season 2 premiere, Netflix’s Chief Content Officer Bela Bajaria officially confirmed that season 3 received the green light while on stage at the Bloomberg Screentime Conference in Los Angeles. Shortly after the news was revealed, The Diplomat creator Debora Cahn shared (per Variety ), “After an amazing summer shooting in the U.K., we brought London home to NY.” She continued, “Best of both worlds—filming in Brooklyn. We love doing this. We’re so excited to get to keep going.” With so many TV show cancellations this year, we are so excited to see the continuation of Kate’s story in the U.K. Here’s to more adventures with our favorite diplomat!



Where did The Diplomat film? Netflix According to Netflix’s TUDUM , production for The Diplomat season 3 took place in London and NYC in the fall of 2024.



This post has been updated.