Here's Your First Look At Peacock's New Spooky Rom-Com Series 'Laid'
Reliving your dating history with your best friends and a glass of wine is, if you ask me, the definition of the ultimate girls' night. Trading dating horror stories usually ends with me laughing so hard I can't breathe. But in Stephanie Hsu's new romantic comedyLaid, going through her list of exes is anything but funny for one simple reason: they're all dying, and she needs to figure out why. Here's everything you need to know about the new show before it hits Peacock this December!
What is Laid about?
Laid Plot
"Would you wanna know if you were gonna die?" Stephanie Hsu asks at the beginning of the Laid trailer. When Ruby (Stephanie) finds out her exes are all dying in strange ways, she has to go back through her relationship timelines in order to embrace the future. According to the official Peacock site, this crazy rom-com answers the age-old question of "Is there something wrong with me?" with “Yes. There is. The problem is definitely you.”
“When we started to develop Laid, we were intrigued by the idea of bringing back the old-school, traditional romantic comedy (swelling music! kisses in the rain! Anne Hathaway or someone who is also appealing!), but because we were living in such a dark time (pandemic! industry strikes!), we felt it needed to have some kind of twist,” co-showrunners & executive producers Nahnatchka Khan and Sally Bradford McKenna said in a joint statement. “Sure, it could be optimistic and heartwarming and make you believe in love again, but it should probably also have suspense, death, and blood."
I'm obsessed with the title of this show because of its double meaning, too. Not only does "laid" connect to all of Ruby's sexual encounters but it's also a nod to the fact her exes are being laid to rest. So clever!
Where can I watch Laid with Stephanie Hsu?
James Dittiger/Peacock
Laid Release Date
You can watch all eight 30-minute episodes of Laid on Peacock starting Thursday, December 19.
Who's in the show?
James Dittiger/Peacock
Laid Cast
The cast of Laid includes Stephanie Hsu, Zosia Mamet, Michael Angarano, Tommy Martinez, Andre Hyland, Olivia Holt, David Denman, Finneas O’Connell, Chloe Fineman, Ettore “Big E” Ewen, and John Early.
Where is Laid filmed?
James Dittiger/Peacock
According to theFilm & Television Industry Alliance's Production List, Laid was filmed in British Columbia, Canada.
What would you do if all your exes started meeting untimely ends?
