I'm so ready for this.
Diane Keaton's Beloved Family Holiday Movie Is Getting A Sequel In Her Honor
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
The Family Stone is an unsuspecting holiday favorite for a lot of movie lovers. Despite the tough subject matter, the family story and amazing cast makes it a movie you definitely can't miss. And the director, Thomas Bezucha, just revealed that a sequel to the movie is in the works after actress Diane Keaton passed away — and it's a way to "honor her even more."
Keep reading for everything you need to know about The Family Stone sequel.
Is there a Family Stone 2?
Yes, there is a sequel to The Family Stone in the works. While speaking with CNN, Thomas Bezucha revealed how much the original ending of the film (in which Diane Keaton's character Sybil passes away) has affected working on the new installment. “I’ve been haunted by the loss of Sybil for months now while I worked on it, and so this was a blow on a tender bruise already,” he said. “Mentally, I’ve been spending time in that house where I’ve been missing her for a while already.”
The director wants to “honor [Keaton] even more” and “do a good job by the rest of the cast" when it comes to the sequel.
Who's in The Family Stone cast?
20th Century Fox
The original cast of The Family Stone includes:
- Diane Keaton as Sybil Stone
- Craig T. Nelson as Kelly Stone
- Dermot Mulroney as Everett Stone
- Luke Wilson as Ben Stone
- Elizabeth Reaser as Susannah Stone Trousdale
- Tyrone Giordano as Thad Stone
- Rachel McAdams as Amy Stone
- Sarah Jessica Parker as Meredith Morton
- Claire Danes as Julie Morton
- Brian J. White as Patrick Thomas
- Jamie Kaler as John Trousdale
- Savannah Stehlin as Elizabeth
- Paul Schneider as Brad Stevenson
- Bryce Harris and Bradly Harris as Baby Gus
What town is The Family Stone filmed in?
20th Century Fox
The Family Stone filmed in Greenwich, Connecticut and in New Jersey.
Stay tuned for more updates on The Family Stone sequel, and subscribe to our Weekend Watch email newsletter for more news on your favorite movies!