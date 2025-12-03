Diane Keaton's Beloved Family Holiday Movie Is Getting A Sequel In Her Honor

The Family Stone is an unsuspecting holiday favorite for a lot of movie lovers. Despite the tough subject matter, the family story and amazing cast makes it a movie you definitely can't miss. And the director, Thomas Bezucha, just revealed that a sequel to the movie is in the works after actress Diane Keaton passed away — and it's a way to "honor her even more."

Is there a Family Stone 2?

Yes, there is a sequel to The Family Stone in the works. While speaking with CNN, Thomas Bezucha revealed how much the original ending of the film (in which Diane Keaton's character Sybil passes away) has affected working on the new installment. “I’ve been haunted by the loss of Sybil for months now while I worked on it, and so this was a blow on a tender bruise already,” he said. “Mentally, I’ve been spending time in that house where I’ve been missing her for a while already.”

The director wants to “honor [Keaton] even more” and “do a good job by the rest of the cast" when it comes to the sequel.