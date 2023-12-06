The 10 Best Christmas Movies On Hulu
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Assistant Editor, entertainment lead, and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
Hulu is constantly offering incredible titles like Only Murders in the Building that we're ready to watch at any moment, and their holiday flicks are no different. These Christmas movies on Hulu are festive, very fun, and have the perfect mix of nostalgia and a modern edge. From classic Christmas movies the whole family will love to rom-coms you can watch on your next night in, there's a holiday movie for every personality.
Image via 20th Century Fox
The Family Stone
In this star-studded film, Everett (Dermot Mulroney) plans on introducing his girlfriend Meredith (Sarah Jessica Parker) to his family during their Christmas holiday. Hoping to win their approval, Meredith and her sister Julie (Claire Danes) do not end up making the impression they hoped.
Image via ABC Family/Freeform
The Mistle-Tones
Image via New Line Cinema
Elf
Buddy lives in the North Pole with Santa and all his elves. The only problem? Buddy's a human, not an elf. When he learns his family lives in New York City, Buddy sets out on a journey to find the father he never knew, and spread as much Christmas cheer as he possibly can.
Image via Sony
Happiest Season
Image via Warner Bros.
The Polar Express
If anything will get you to believe in the spirit of Christmas, it's this film about a magical train that brings a group of children from their neighborhood straight to the North Pole. The Polar Express is filled with holiday cheer, as well as themes that are great for the whole family, like friendship, courage, and trust.
Image via New Line Cinema
Four Christmases
Image via Warner Bros.
National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation
Image via Great American Family Channel
Catering Christmas
Image via 20th Century Fox
Miracle on 34th Street
Susan Walker (Mara Wilson) isn't so sure about Santa, especially after her mother hires a man named Kris Kringle to play the role at Macy's. When Kris gets in trouble for claiming to be the real Santa Claus, it's up to Susan and her family to help him out.
Image via StudioCanal
Paddington 2
In this fan-favorite Christmas movie, Paddington spots a pop-up book in an antique shop he knows would be perfect for his aunt's birthday. But when the book is stolen, our favorite teddy bear has to set out to find the beloved gift in time for the party.
Which of these Christmas movies on Hulu will you be watching this holiday season? Don't forget to check out these 12 Festive Christmas Movies On Disney Plus To Stream This Weekend!
Lead image via New Line Productions
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Assistant Editor, entertainment lead, and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!