Netflix's 'The Gentlemen' Season 3 is Finally Filming & It'll Fill the Crime Drama Void in Your Life

The Gentlemen season 3 is officially filming, and I couldn't be more grateful. Fall always leaves me craving cozy mysteries, thrillers, and crime dramas, and this is one Netflix show you definitely can't miss if you love the genre. And it's the perfect time to catch up — you have plenty of time to binge watch seasons 1 and 2 before the third one drops!

Is there a season 3 of The Gentlemen?

Yes, the junior season of Netflix's hit show is on its way — and they're officially filming! We might not have too many plot details yet, but we can be sure that the new episodes will feature plenty of action.

“The ambition of The Gentlemen has accelerated, the world has expanded, and the consequences carry weight," Guy Ritchie told Netflix. "A third season felt inevitable, and I’m looking forward to pushing the boundaries of it further.”

With the criminal underworld vs. high society tension infused into the show, the stakes are only going to get higher. “I would hope the question is more, ‘What is he capable of now?’” EP Matthew Read adds. “Has he gone mad or is he moving towards a place where he could be this leader, this ruthless leader who is capable of extraordinary things?”

“How much of himself does he lose whilst getting revenge on everyone that’s hurt him?” Theo James wonders. Only time will tell, I guess.