OMG, We Could Be Getting A 'The Gilded Age' & 'Downton Abbey' Crossover

Downton Abbey fans: if you haven't started The Gilded Age on HBO Max, what are you waiting for?! The period drama isn't only from Downton creator Julian Fellowes, it's a sweeping family story about duty, love, and dreams in 1880s New York City. But considering Downton Abbey opens in 1912, and The Gilded Age has expanded to England, fans are wondering if we could run into younger versions of the Crawley family in The Gilded Age season 4. Here's what we know — and what Julian Fellowes said.

Here's everything we know about a potential The Gilded AgeGilded Age and Downton Abbey crossover.

Is Downton Abbey connected to The Gilded Age? Gladys Russell (Taissa Farmiga) married the Duke of Buckingham (Ben Lamb) in The Gilded Age season 3, meaning that now the HBO Max series could connect to turn of the century England. “Well, obviously there’s an opportunity to [stage a crossover], because they are both in England,” Julian Fellowes told TVLine. “Things like the shooting season or whatever would incorporate many great houses for all of these families, as they would travel around England. We can bring about a conjunction whenever we wish, really, but we haven’t got one planned yet, so we’ll have to see.”

PBS/ITV Even though executive producer Gareth Neame told TVLine that a crossover wasn't on their minds during season 1, he did concede that "a younger version of the Maggie Smith character would be living there, I guess." Please give us a version of Violet in her 40s or 50s, I need it! Especially if we also got a look at her marriage to Patrick Crawley before his death in the 1900s, that would be a whole other side of the beloved character that would add layers to the woman we thought we knew.

Will there be a season 4 for The Gilded Age? HBO Yes, The Gilded Age season 4 is coming! While we don't have an official release date, we can look at the show's previous seasons to get an idea of a release schedule. The Gilded Age season 3 was announced in December 2023 before its June 2025 premiere, so since season 4 was announced in July 2025, I'm expecting to see new episodes at the end of 2026 or the beginning of 2027. “Thanks to Julian and the phenomenally talented cast and crew, each season of The Gilded Age delivers stories rich in drama and history, stellar performances and stunning production value,” Universal Television President Erin Underhill said. “Every moment spent in this world and with these characters only deepens our love for the show, and we’re so happy that our partners at HBO and audiences around the world are clamoring for more.”

"Ex-Communicated" premiered August 3, 2025 Season 3, Episode 8 "My Mind is Made Up" premiered August 10, 2025

