This New Period Drama Will Fill The 'Downton Abbey' Void

I've loved every single Downton Abbey sequel movie that comes our way (including the third one this fall!!), but nothing quite matches the quiet melodrama that the show's first couple of seasons gave us. I'm a sucker for family drama, which is exactly why I can't wait to tune into Outrageous this summer.

Here's everything you need to know about Outrageous, coming to BritBox June 18, 2025.

Where can I watch the series Outrageous? BritBox Outrageous premieres on BritBox June 18, 2025. The streamer also has iconic titles like Sherlock, Killing Eve, and Why Didn't They Ask Evans?

Who plays the Mitford sisters in the Outrageous TV show? BritBox The Outrageous show cast has some familiar faces, including a Bridgerton actress: Bessie Carter as Nancy Mitford: the eldest Mitford daughter.

as Nancy Mitford: the eldest Mitford daughter. Anna Chancellor as Sydney Bowles: the Mitfords' mother, whom they call "Muv."

as Sydney Bowles: the Mitfords' mother, whom they call "Muv." James Purefoy as David Freeman-Mitford: the family's father, whom they call "Farve."

as David Freeman-Mitford: the family's father, whom they call "Farve." Toby Regbo as Tom Mitford: the single Mitford son.

as Tom Mitford: the single Mitford son. Isobel Jesper Jones as Pamela Mitford

as Pamela Mitford Joanna Vanderham as Diana Mitford

as Diana Mitford Shannon Watson as Unity Mitford

as Unity Mitford Zoe Brough as Jessica Mitford

as Jessica Mitford Orla Hill as Deborah Mitford

as Deborah Mitford Joshua Sasse as Oswald Mosley

as Oswald Mosley Jamie Blackley as Peter Rodd

as Peter Rodd James Musgrave as Hamish Erskine

as Hamish Erskine Calam Lynch as Bryan Guinness

What is Outrageous about? BritBox Set in 1930s England, Outrageous follows the Mitford sisters' decadent, lavish, and scandalous lives. These women were unwilling to conform to the standards of the day, following their hearts in everything — whether it be love, politics, or betrayal. The family is complicated, messy, and outrageous (like all good family dramas are). Everything they did was for shock value, and in fact, The Times journalist Ben Macintyre referred to them as "Diana the Fascist, Jessica the Communist, Unity the Hitler-lover; Nancy the Novelist; Deborah the Duchess and Pamela the unobtrusive poultry connoisseur" (via Derbyshire Record Office). The series was created and written by Sarah Williams, and produced by Firebird Pictures.

What were the Mitford sisters famous for? BritBox In addition to their very-public lives, Nancy Mitford published The Pursuit of Love and Love in a Cold Climate, while Jessica published The American Way of Death. Deborah also was a manager at Chatsworth House (which you'll recognize as Pemberley from the 2005 Pride & Prejudice).

How many episodes are in Outrageous? BritBox The Outrageous show features six episodes total.

Where was Outrageous filmed? BritBox Outrageous was filmed around Buckinghamshire in England. Filming began in June 2024.

