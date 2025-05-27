And it features a 'Bridgerton' actress!
This New Period Drama Will Fill The 'Downton Abbey' Void
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
I've loved every single Downton Abbey sequel movie that comes our way (including the third one this fall!!), but nothing quite matches the quiet melodrama that the show's first couple of seasons gave us. I'm a sucker for family drama, which is exactly why I can't wait to tune into Outrageous this summer.
Here's everything you need to know about Outrageous, coming to BritBox June 18, 2025.
Where can I watch the series Outrageous?
BritBox
Outrageous premieres on BritBox June 18, 2025. The streamer also has iconic titles like Sherlock, Killing Eve, and Why Didn't They Ask Evans?
Who plays the Mitford sisters in the Outrageous TV show?
BritBox
The Outrageous show cast has some familiar faces, including a Bridgerton actress:
- Bessie Carter as Nancy Mitford: the eldest Mitford daughter.
- Anna Chancellor as Sydney Bowles: the Mitfords' mother, whom they call "Muv."
- James Purefoy as David Freeman-Mitford: the family's father, whom they call "Farve."
- Toby Regbo as Tom Mitford: the single Mitford son.
- Isobel Jesper Jones as Pamela Mitford
- Joanna Vanderham as Diana Mitford
- Shannon Watson as Unity Mitford
- Zoe Brough as Jessica Mitford
- Orla Hill as Deborah Mitford
- Joshua Sasse as Oswald Mosley
- Jamie Blackley as Peter Rodd
- James Musgrave as Hamish Erskine
- Calam Lynch as Bryan Guinness
What is Outrageous about?
BritBox
Set in 1930s England, Outrageous follows the Mitford sisters' decadent, lavish, and scandalous lives. These women were unwilling to conform to the standards of the day, following their hearts in everything — whether it be love, politics, or betrayal. The family is complicated, messy, and outrageous (like all good family dramas are).
Everything they did was for shock value, and in fact, The Times journalist Ben Macintyre referred to them as "Diana the Fascist, Jessica the Communist, Unity the Hitler-lover; Nancy the Novelist; Deborah the Duchess and Pamela the unobtrusive poultry connoisseur" (via Derbyshire Record Office).
The series was created and written by Sarah Williams, and produced by Firebird Pictures.
What were the Mitford sisters famous for?
BritBox
In addition to their very-public lives, Nancy Mitford published The Pursuit of Love and Love in a Cold Climate, while Jessica published The American Way of Death. Deborah also was a manager at Chatsworth House (which you'll recognize as Pemberley from the 2005 Pride & Prejudice).
How many episodes are in Outrageous?
BritBox
The Outrageous show features six episodes total.
Where was Outrageous filmed?
BritBox
Outrageous was filmed around Buckinghamshire in England. Filming began in June 2024.
Check out the other new TV shows coming out this year, and the latest news on Bridgerton season 4!
This post has been updated.