12 Period Dramas To Watch While You Wait For 'Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale'

We're finally returning to Downton for one last reunion with the Crawley family when Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale hits theaters on September 12. The movie brings the story into the 1930s, and trust me when I say you'll want to grab your tissues. (I cried). Well, if you've already rewatched the series for the millionth time (and read what creator Julian Fellowes had to say about a potential Downton & Gilded Age crossover) then I have the perfect period dramas for you to watch this week.

Here are 12 period dramas to watch before you see Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale on September 12, 2025.

Downton Abbey — Stream on Peacock PBS/ITV Okay, if you haven't finished this series for some reason then it needs to be number one on your list — just like it's number one on this one! The show opens with the Crawley family learning the heir to Downton died on the Titanic, throwing the family upside down.

Outrageous — Stream on BritBox BritBox If you love the sister dynamics on Downton, including all the drama, then you definitely want to watch Outrageous. The show follows the infamous & scandalous Mitford sisters as they make a name for themselves.

The Gilded Age — Stream on HBO Max HBO The Gilded Age comes from Downton Abbey creator Julian Fellowes, which makes it the perfect complement to the period drama. It takes a look at the class and racial tension in 1880s New York — and the tension between new and old money. Catch up now before The Gilded Age season 4!

Finally Dawn — Stream on Prime Video Samuel Goldwyn Films Period drama movie Finally Dawn sees a young Italian woman named Mimosa, who's handpicked by beloved actress Josephine Esperanto (Lily James) to star in a new film. Mimosa finds herself in 1950s Hollywood, and with a handsome star played by Joe Keery.

House of Guinness — Stream on Netflix September 25, 2025 Netflix House of Guinness is another show that's all about a family empire. This one follows the Guinness family after the creation of the famous brand, and the death of the family patriarch.

Belgravia — Stream on MGM+ MGM+ Belgravia is another show from Julian Fellowes, and tells the story of upper class London family Trenchard family. But don't worry, there's just as much romance as there is family drama.

Providence Falls — Stream on MGM+ Hallmark Media In Hallmark's Providence Falls, Liam is tasked with helping Cora fall in love with her true soulmate. The only problem? They were in love in a past life, and Liam is the only one who remembers. This mini series doubles as a period drama and crime drama, so it's perfect for all kinds of TV fans.

Bridgerton — Stream on Netflix Liam Daniel/Netflix Downton Abbey might have been the reigning period drama of the 2010s, but Bridgerton is definitely wearing the crown for the 2020s. This decadent Netflix show follows the titular family in regency high society as they navigate social pressure and an eagle-eyed town gossip.

The Buccaneers — Stream on Apple TV+ Apple TV+ In The Buccanners, Nan and her friends bring some American spunk to English society — and nothing is the same. Love triangles, politics, and danger, this show has it all.

My Lady Jane — Stream on Prime Video Prime Video My Lady Jane mixes period drama and fantasy, and retells the story of Lady Jane Grey. And this time? She isn't beheaded...and her husband Guilford Dudley is a shapeshifter.

The Crown — Stream on Netflix Justin Downing/Netflix Downton Abbey's Crawley family might be unofficial royalty, but The Crown chronicles the real royal family from the 1940s all the way through the 1990s. This will show you a whole new angle to the history you thought you knew.

Howards End — Stream on Tubi Tubi This period drama explores three different families (the smart Schlegels, affluent Wilcoxes, and working-class Basts). And it features plenty of faces you recognize, including Joseph Quinn, Haley Atwell, and Jonah Hauer-King.

