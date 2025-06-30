The First Official (& Emotional) Look At 'Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale' Is Here

Out of all the period dramas we've seen in the last decade, Downton Abbey truly stands apart from the rest. The series (and its post-finale movies) provided the perfect mix of family drama, politics, and incredible fashion. And it looks like we're heading to Downton once again! The third movie in the franchise is coming to theaters this year, and we can't wait to see the Crawleys on the big screen one last time. Here's everything you need to know about the new movie, and a link to some super soft tissues if you're still not over Matthew and Sybil's fates!

Here's everything you need to know about Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale, coming to theaters September 2025.

Where can I watch Downton Abbey 3? Focus Features Downton Abbey 3 (aka Downtown Abbey: The Grand Finale) is coming to theaters September 12, 2025.

Who's in the Downton Abbey 3 cast? Focus Features We'll see all our favorite Downton Abbey stars return for The Grand Finale, including: Hugh Bonneville as Robert Crawley

as Mary Talbot Laura Carmichael as Edith Pelham

as Cora Crawley Jim Carter as Charles Carson

as Elsie Carson Robert James-Collier as Thomas Barrow

as Tom Branson Raquel Cassidy as Phyllis Baxter

as John Bates Joanne Froggatt as Anna Bates

as Joseph Molesley Paul Copley as Albert Mason

as Harold Levinson Harry Hadden-Paton as Herbert "Bertie" Pelham

as Beryl Patmore Sophie McShera as Daisy Parker

as Andy Parker Douglas Reith as Richard "Dickie" Grey

as Isobel Grey Dominic West as Guy Dexter

What is Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale about? Focus Features The Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale movie follows the next era of the Crawley family in the 1930s. Just like the pilot of the show saw Mary create some drama for the family, she "finds herself at the center of a public scandal and the family faces financial trouble," according to the official synopsis. The entire family and staff must "grapple with the threat of social disgrace," embrace change...and potentially say goodbye to Downton.

Where did Downton Abbey film? PBS Masterpiece Downton Abbey has filmed at Highclere Castle in Hampshire throughout its run, and this third movie filmed from May to August 2024.

Is Mary's husband in Downton Abbey 3? Jaap Buitendijk/Focus Features No, Mary's husband Henry (and actor Matthew Goode) won't be in Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale because Matthew was shooting Dept. Q. “But I also buggered my knee, and I had to have an operation," he told Radio Times. "That takes weeks to get over, so I was never going to be able to do it. And let’s face it, [Henry] was edging towards becoming a bit of a wet lettuce. So maybe it’s a good thing.”

Is there a Downton Abbey: Grand Finale trailer? Focus Features Yes, the trailer for the third Downton Abbey movie is finally here! Check it out and stay tuned for more Downton Abbey news.

