8 New Trader Joe’s Items To Try In August (Before They’re Gone)

If you want to turn a routine grocery run into a mini treasure hunt, Trader Joe's is the place to go. Between everyday staples and an ever-rotating roster of "treat-yourself" finds, their shelves are constantly stocked with reasons to overfill your cart. This August, TJ’s has dropped an insanely delicious lineup of new items to their shelves, ranging from savory street food classics to sweet gelato, spicy dips, and cozy bakery treats. Grab your mini tote!

Here are 8 brand-new Trader Joe’s finds you need to try before they're gone!

Trader Joe's Chicken Salad Croissant Sandwich This delicious grab-and-go lunch is made with Trader Joe's classic homestyle chicken salad, seasoned with celery, carrots, mayo, and green onions, on a flaky, buttery croissant. It's an easy option for a summer picnic or quick work lunch!

Trader Joe's Sliced Double Chocolate Brioche Baked in France, this rich twist on traditional brioche blends cocoa powder directly into the soft, eggy dough and adds a generous scattering of chocolate chips throughout. It a fancy, chocolatey bite that’s delicious toasted with salted butter or transformed into decadent French toast.

Trader Joe's Spicy Queso Dip With a smooth white cheddar base, this kick-of-heat queso gets its bold flavor from chunky jalapeños and chipotle pepper purée. Tempered with red chili, smoked paprika, and garlic, it’s made for dunking corn chip dippers, pretzels, or tortilla chips for all your summer picnics and BBQs!

Trader Joe's Middle Eastern Style Kebabs Inspired by street food staples like koobideh and kofta, these savory freezer-aisle kebabs combine ground beef, onions, and warm spices like cumin, coriander, and nutmeg. They heat up in minutes in an air fryer or grill, pairing perfectly with Trader Joe's flatbread, hummus, and tzatziki for a dinner in minutes!

Trader Joe's Sea Salt & Vinegar Potato Chips with Avocado Oil By popular demand, Trader Joe's brought in small-batch, kettle-cooked potato chips from Canada. Fried in avocado oil for extra crunch and tossed in sea salt and tangy vinegar powder, they deliver the ultimate bold, lip-smacking crunch.

Trader Joe's Italian Mascarpone & Mixed Berries Gelato Style Frozen Dessert Imported straight from Italy, this limited-edition tub features a 50/50 split of silky, rich mascarpone gelato and bright, tart mixed berry gelato. Enjoy the two contrasting flavors separately, swirl them together, or sandwich a scoop between two brioche slices for an Italian-style sweet treat.

Trader Joe's Mango Sticky Rice Bring the popular Thai dessert straight to your freezer. Featuring sweet, coconut-infused glutinous rice topped with ripe cubed mango, each pack also includes fried mung beans for a crunchy finishing touch. Just microwave for 50 seconds for a quick weeknight treat.

Trader Joe's Pasta Primavera A nod to the iconic 1970s dish, this frozen meal combines tender strozzapreti pasta ribbons with zucchini, red bell pepper, and broccoli in a creamy butter-and-cheese sauce. It heats up quickly in a skillet for a delicious hassle-free weeknight dinner.

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