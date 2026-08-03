Free Trial for 120+ Creative Classes

Brit + Co Logo

Add to cart ASAP.

8 New Trader Joe’s Items To Try In August (Before They’re Gone)

New Trader Joe's Items August 2026
Trader Joe's
Brit + Co
By Brit + CoAug 03, 2026
Brit + Co
See Full Bio

If you want to turn a routine grocery run into a mini treasure hunt, Trader Joe's is the place to go. Between everyday staples and an ever-rotating roster of "treat-yourself" finds, their shelves are constantly stocked with reasons to overfill your cart. This August, TJ’s has dropped an insanely delicious lineup of new items to their shelves, ranging from savory street food classics to sweet gelato, spicy dips, and cozy bakery treats. Grab your mini tote!

Here are 8 brand-new Trader Joe’s finds you need to try before they're gone!

Croissant sandwiches with lettuce and chicken salad, surrounded by fresh berries.

Trader Joe's

Chicken Salad Croissant Sandwich

This delicious grab-and-go lunch is made with Trader Joe's classic homestyle chicken salad, seasoned with celery, carrots, mayo, and green onions, on a flaky, buttery croissant. It's an easy option for a summer picnic or quick work lunch!

Chocolate brioche sandwiches with cream, strawberries, and sugar on a blue table.

Trader Joe's

Sliced Double Chocolate Brioche

Baked in France, this rich twist on traditional brioche blends cocoa powder directly into the soft, eggy dough and adds a generous scattering of chocolate chips throughout. It a fancy, chocolatey bite that’s delicious toasted with salted butter or transformed into decadent French toast.

Spicy queso dip with avocado, tortilla chips, and lime on a rustic yellow table.

Trader Joe's

Spicy Queso Dip

With a smooth white cheddar base, this kick-of-heat queso gets its bold flavor from chunky jalapeños and chipotle pepper purée. Tempered with red chili, smoked paprika, and garlic, it’s made for dunking corn chip dippers, pretzels, or tortilla chips for all your summer picnics and BBQs!

Grilled beef kebabs on flatbreads, with a salad, sauce, and lemon wedges.

Trader Joe's

Middle Eastern Style Kebabs

Inspired by street food staples like koobideh and kofta, these savory freezer-aisle kebabs combine ground beef, onions, and warm spices like cumin, coriander, and nutmeg. They heat up in minutes in an air fryer or grill, pairing perfectly with Trader Joe's flatbread, hummus, and tzatziki for a dinner in minutes!

Fish sticks, lemon wedges, chips, and dip next to a bag of sea salt and vinegar chips.

Trader Joe's

Sea Salt & Vinegar Potato Chips with Avocado Oil

By popular demand, Trader Joe's brought in small-batch, kettle-cooked potato chips from Canada. Fried in avocado oil for extra crunch and tossed in sea salt and tangy vinegar powder, they deliver the ultimate bold, lip-smacking crunch.

Trader Joe's mascarpone mixed berries gelato container on purple background.

Trader Joe's

Italian Mascarpone & Mixed Berries Gelato Style Frozen Dessert

Imported straight from Italy, this limited-edition tub features a 50/50 split of silky, rich mascarpone gelato and bright, tart mixed berry gelato. Enjoy the two contrasting flavors separately, swirl them together, or sandwich a scoop between two brioche slices for an Italian-style sweet treat.

Box of Trader Joe's Mango Sticky Rice, a vegan, gluten-free Thai dessert.

Trader Joe's

Mango Sticky Rice

Bring the popular Thai dessert straight to your freezer. Featuring sweet, coconut-infused glutinous rice topped with ripe cubed mango, each pack also includes fried mung beans for a crunchy finishing touch. Just microwave for 50 seconds for a quick weeknight treat.

Trader Joe's Pasta Primavera package with vegetables on a yellow and white background.

Trader Joe's

Pasta Primavera

A nod to the iconic 1970s dish, this frozen meal combines tender strozzapreti pasta ribbons with zucchini, red bell pepper, and broccoli in a creamy butter-and-cheese sauce. It heats up quickly in a skillet for a delicious hassle-free weeknight dinner.

Subscribe to our newsletter to discover more amazing Trader Joe's items!

trader joe'strader joe's new itemsnew arrivalsgrocery shoppingsnackssweetsfood
The Conversation (0)

The Latest

lab-grown diamonds
Beauty News

Bougie Jewelry on a Budget: Your Guide To Lab-Grown Diamonds

Person doing a tarot reading with crystals and incense on a mat.
Sponsored

Nebula Reviews: Psychic Readings That Offer More Than Just Predictions

happy family on couch | duckbill for managing life tasks
Parenting

This Life-Changing Hack Relieved My Mental Load For Good

How To Create A Consistent And Authentic Brand Story On Social
A Better Work Life

How To Create A Consistent And Authentic Brand Story On Social

EXPLORE MORE OF BRIT + CO

Selfmade

Selfmade

A business accelerator for early-stage female founders with live workshops, 1:1 mentoring, online courses, and curated business support. Visit

B+C Newsletter

Subscribe to B+C

Get your weekly dose of inspo, pop culture, and creativity — straight to your inbox. Subscribe to the Brit + Co newsletter! Visit