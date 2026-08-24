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The 16 Best New Shows to Watch This Summer 2026 Before August Ends

new shows summer 2026
Apple TV
Chloe Williams​
By Chloe Williams​Aug 24, 2026
Chloe Williams​
Entertainment Editor

Chloe Williams is B+C’s Entertainment Editor, Celebrity Interviewer, and On-Air Host with over 8 years of experience in the media space. Her interviews have amassed millions of views, and have been referenced in Vanity Fair, Deadline, and People. Whether she’s analyzing costumes, writing a movie review, or laughing with the hottest A-listers, she loves exploring themes of hope, restoration, and beauty. Chloe received a degree in American Southern Studies and Creative Writing from The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, and currently lives in New York City with an alarming amount of notebooks. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and TikTok and @popculturechlo on Twitter!

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There are so many incredible new TV shows coming in the summer of 2026 that I can barely keep them all straight. Not to mention all the great summer movies to add to your calendar too! Whether you're into comedies, romance shows, or thrillers, there's something for you this summer.

Here are the best new shows premiering during the summer of 2026.

New Summer Shows in August 2026

sterling point cast ella rubinWho's in the Sterling Point cast?Prime Video

Sterling Point — Watch on Prime Video Now

This new show takes 17-year-old Annie (Ella Rubin) and her twin brother (Keen Ruffalo) on an adventure after they learn their estranged grandfather left them land in Canada. They move with their adoptive father (Jay Duplass), and find plenty of secrets, friendships, and romance along the way.

my life with the walter boys season 3 release date

Netflix

My Life With the Walter Boys season 3 — Watch on Netflix Now

The newest season of the summer romance is the best yet. Jackie (Nikki Rodriguez) and Cole (Noah LaLonde) are definitely in love, but it seems like there are a few people determined to keep them apart. Meanwhile, Alex (Ashby Gentry) is having problems at the rodeo, George (Marc Blucas) is recovering from a stroke, and Cole is street racing.

Ted Lasso Season 4

Apple TV

Ted Lasso Season 4 – Watch on Apple TV Now

Ted Lasso is back in Richmond, and is dead set on coaching a second division women's football team. This is sure to have all the heart and humor you love about the first three seasons, with a fresh new feel!

my brilliant career summer shows

Netflix

My Brilliant Career — Watch on Netflix Now

Period drama lovers, this one's for you! Sybylla (Philippa Northeast) wants nothing more than to begin a career as a writer, even if her mother is equally determined to marry her off. But Sybylla is wholly unprepared to actually fall in love, and for it to change her entire life.

Outer Banks Season 5

Netflix

Outer Banks season 5 — Watch on Netflix Now

The Pogues are back for one final adventure as they try to get their hands on the Blue Crown — and maybe resurrect JJ (Rudy Pankow) at the same time? A little bit wacky and a lot of emotion, this summer show has a ton of parallels to the first season.

New Summer Shows in July 2026

Elle prime video show legally blonde prequel

Prime Video

Elle — Watch on Prime Video Now

This Legally Blonde prequel is the perfect summer show! We'll see Elle Woods (Lexi Minetree) during her high school years, and offers a sneak peek into the experiences that shaped the character we all know and love.

little house on the prairie news netflix

Netflix

Little House on the Prairie – Watch on Netflix Now

Netflix brought us a new take on Laura Ingalls Wilder's classic novel. This summer show tells the story of the Ingalls family as they move out West from Wisconsin — and all the danger, adventures, and community waiting for them.

the five star weekend cast

Greg Gayne/Peacock

The Five-Star Weekend – Watch on Peacock Now

The Five-Star Weekend follows author and cook Hollis Shaw (Jennifer Garner) after a horrible loss. Brokenhearted and hoping for a fresh start, she brings her friends — a childhood BFF, a friend from her 20s and her 30s, and a unexpected fifth guest — to her Nantucket house in Nantucket for a weekend none of them will forget.

lucky apple tv anya taylor joy new shows summer 2026

Apple TV

Lucky – Watch on Apple TV Now

Drew Starkey and Anya Taylor-Joy take center stage in this thriller, which follows Anya's character Lucky as she's forced to return to a life of crime she tried to leave in the past.

ransom canyon season 2 news

Netflix

Ransom Canyon season 2 — Watch on Netflix Now

Ransom Canyon season 2 finally answered all the questions we had at the end of season 1: will Quinn (Minka Kelly) and Stanton (Josh Duhamel) make up? And what's up with Yancy's (Jack Schumacher) secret wife?! Of course, now we have a whole slew of other questions, but hopefully season 3 clears those up too...

New Summer Shows in June 2026

Not Suitable for Work

Hulu

Not Suitable for Work – Watch on Hulu Now

Mindy Kahling's new comedy follows five friends who live in the same building in Murray Hill, Manhattan. Their crazy work lives are only matched by their crazy personal lives, and if you're missing shows like Friends and New Girl, you definitely need to tune in.

Cape Fear apple tv

Apple TV

Cape Fear – Watch on Apple TV Now

Amy Adams and Patrick Wilson star in this new thriller from Apple TV about a happily-married couple who are enjoying the beautiful life they've built...until a killer from the past gets out of prison and shows up. That's definitely not the kind of surprise I'm looking for in life.

every year after tv show

Prime Video

Every Year After — Watch on Prime Video Now

This summer show follows Percy (Sadie Soverall) as a tragedy brings her back to Barry's Bay. It's been 10 years since she made the biggest mistake of her life, and now she has to own up to it — and face Sam (Matt Cornett) and Charlie (Michael Bradway).

sweet magnolias season 5

Netflix

Sweet Magnolias season 5 — Watch on Netflix Now

Sweet Magnolias is finally back! In addition to plenty of romantic moments, this summer show is all about friendship and family, which I'm always happy to have back on my screen.

House of the Dragon Season 3

HBO Max

House Of The Dragon Season 3 – Watch on HBO Max Now

House of the Dragon revolves around the House of Targaryen from Game of Thrones. This ruthless (and powerful) line definitely made a name for themselves in the original series, and the prequel show tells even more of their story.

Avatar: The Last Airbender Season 2

Netflix

Avatar: The Last Airbender Season 2 – Watch on Netflix Now

Avatar season 2 finds Aang (Gordon Cormier) after he and his friends successfully saved the Northern Water Tribe from invading the Fire Nation. Now it's up to Aang, Katara, and Sokka to convince the Earth King to help them.

Follow Brit + Co on Facebook for more summer movie updates!

This post has been updated.

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