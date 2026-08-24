It's that time of year again, when apples are ripening, days are getting shorter and school is starting up. Whether you are settling into a dorm or upgrading your home workspace, we have rounded up the chicest supplies for students and adults alike. Think stylish bags, statement journals, and top-tier pens you will want to keep all to yourself.

Scroll for 10 chic back-to-supplies even adults will want!

Papier Papier Bright Ideas Mini Highlighters Even if you're not highlighting a classic tome for English class, these mini highlighters glide smoothly over your notes and come in a set of four happy hues to make every important passage pop and your pages look a little brighter.

Anthropologie Anthropologie X Papier Pencil Pouch A collab combining Papier's everyday stationery magic with statement style, this plaid pouch keeps your pens and favorite tools neatly organized on the go. (Makes a cute daily makeup bag too!)

Herschel Herschel Kaslo Daypack Tech Built with 100% recycled materials, this sleek and stylish daypack features a fleece-lined 15-inch laptop sleeve, hidden earbud storage, and a luggage trolley sleeve for travel and commuting, if not campus runs.

Anthropologie Monogram Faux Leather Wrap Lined Journal Designed exclusively for Anthropologie, this faux-leather journal features gilded pages, a secure wraparound tie, and 176 perforated lined lines ideal for daily note-taking and journaling.

Rifle Paper Co. Rifle Paper Co. Weekly Desk Pad Functioning as both a weekly planner and a mouse pad, this 52-sheet tear-off pad is packed with colorful illustrations and personality to help you map out your schedule.

Target greenroom Clipboard Combining eco-friendly design with style, this 100% recycled paper clipboard features trendy gold hardware corners and a durable clip to keep standard letter-size documents secure.

uniball uniball &knot with Jetstream Ink Ballpoint Pen A limited-edition, wearable ballpoint pen featuring a carabiner clip and magnetic cap, designed with famous Jetstream ink so it can be clipped and carried like a sleek fashion accessory. (I keep it on my cross-body bag!)

Urban Outfitters Studio Oh! Harper Split-Spiral Notebook & Pen Set This all-in-one desk set pairs a striped, 192-page spiral notebook with five colorful pens secured neatly to the cover by a stretchable elastic pen-holder band.

Amazon POSCA Pens Beloved by artists for their rich, water-based opacity and versatility, these popular markers and fade-resistant colored pencils work smoothly across paper, wood, glass, fabric, and mixed media.

Urban Outfitters Owala UO Exclusive FreeSip 32 oz Water Bottle Featuring exclusive Urban Outfitters prints, this triple-layer insulated stainless steel bottle offers leakproof, choose-your-own-adventure sipping with both a built-in straw and a wide-mouth opening.

Urban Outfitters Steele Canvas Storage Bin Made from durable cotton canvas with reinforced seams for long-lasting use, this storage basket helps you make the most of small spaces. Complete with side handles for easy carrying, it's available in small and large sizes to mix, match, and organize everything in a dorm room or any room.

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