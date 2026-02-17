Free Trial for 120+ Creative Classes

Brit + Co Logo

The Russells are (finally) back.

'The Gilded Age' Season 4 Just Added 6 New Characters — & A Surprising Time Jump

the gilded age season 4 cast additions
HBO
Chloe Williams​
By Chloe Williams​Feb 17, 2026
Chloe Williams​
Entertainment Editor

Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!

See Full Bio
Follow:

The Gilded Age season 4 is coming soon (hopefully in 2026), and period drama fans are in for an absolute treat. The season 3 finale left off with some major relationship cliffhangers: George and Bertha's marriage is on the rocks, and while Marian and Larry are tentatively rekindling their romance, Peggy and Dr. Kirkland are engaged! I was feeling all kinds of emotions before the credits rolled on the final episode, and HBO's announcement that season 4 would see some new faces join the cast made me excited all over again.

Without further ado, let's meet the new faces joining The Gilded Age season 4 cast on HBO.

Who's joining Carrie Coon in The Gilded Age cast?

the gilded age season 4 cast

Michael Loccisano/John Lamparski/Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

The new The Gilded Age cast members include Taylor Trensch (Your Monster) as Oliver, James Scully (You) as Lee Klein, Dennis Haysbert (Lucifer) as Dr. Reginald Harris, Maggie Kuntz (John Proctor is the Villain) as Fiona Summers, Neal Huff (Fallout) as John D. Rockefeller, and Bonnie Milligan (And Just Like That...) as Mrs. Knapp Curtis.

When is The Gilded Age season 4 coming out?

the gilded age season 4

HBO

We can expect the fourth season to premiere in 2026. Stay tuned for an official release date!

What is The Gilded Age season 4 about?

carrie coon

HBO

We don't have an official synopsis quite yet, but we do know one thing: it appears Donna Murphy teased that season 4 will open after a time jump.

"And here we go! 1st fitting for Lina Astor for Season 4 of @gildedagehbo," she said on Instagram. "Corset & boots laced up, & happy to be stepping into 1886."

Season 3 opened in 1884 so it appears the beginning of the fourth season could open after our characters have quite a bit of distance from last year's cliffhanger.

Has The Gilded Age season 4 started filming yet?

Woman in vintage clothing sipping tea, wearing a floral hat and gloves.

HBO

According to the Rhode Island Film & TV Office, filming for The Gilded Age season 4 begins in April 2026. That means we're going to get some gorgeous scenery in the new episodes, which I'm always happy about.

Who are the Van Rhijn based on in The Gilded Age?

agnes and aurora van rhijn

HBO

While the Russells are inspired by "new money" families like the Vanderbilts (the family behind Biltmore House), the van Rhijns draw inspiration from the "old money" families who lived off generational wealth and status. The two families are the perfect way to highlight the contrast between different social classes, expectations, and worldviews that came together in 1880s New York.

Excited for The Gilded Age season 4? Us too! Make sure you stay up to date on the latest news by following Brit + Co on Facebook.

pop cultureentertainmenthbotv

The Latest

finding her edge trailer
TV

Madelyn Keys Spills On Team Brayden Vs. Team Freddie & 'Finding Her Edge' Season 2 (Exclusive)

maya hawke wedding christian lee hutson
Celebrity News

Surprise! Maya Hawke Got Married & The 'Stranger Things' Cast Attended (Except Millie Bobby Brown)

EXPLORE MORE OF BRIT + CO

Selfmade

Selfmade

A business accelerator for early-stage female founders with live workshops, 1:1 mentoring, online courses, and curated business support. Visit

B+C Newsletter

Subscribe to B+C

Get your weekly dose of inspo, pop culture, and creativity — straight to your inbox. Subscribe to the Brit + Co newsletter! Visit