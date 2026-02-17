'The Gilded Age' Season 4 Just Added 6 New Characters — & A Surprising Time Jump

The Gilded Age season 4 is coming soon (hopefully in 2026), and period drama fans are in for an absolute treat. The season 3 finale left off with some major relationship cliffhangers: George and Bertha's marriage is on the rocks, and while Marian and Larry are tentatively rekindling their romance, Peggy and Dr. Kirkland are engaged! I was feeling all kinds of emotions before the credits rolled on the final episode, and HBO's announcement that season 4 would see some new faces join the cast made me excited all over again.

Without further ado, let's meet the new faces joining The Gilded Age season 4 cast on HBO.

Who's joining Carrie Coon in The Gilded Age cast? Michael Loccisano/John Lamparski/Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images The new The Gilded Age cast members include Taylor Trensch (Your Monster) as Oliver, James Scully (You) as Lee Klein, Dennis Haysbert (Lucifer) as Dr. Reginald Harris, Maggie Kuntz (John Proctor is the Villain) as Fiona Summers, Neal Huff (Fallout) as John D. Rockefeller, and Bonnie Milligan (And Just Like That...) as Mrs. Knapp Curtis.

When is The Gilded Age season 4 coming out? HBO We can expect the fourth season to premiere in 2026. Stay tuned for an official release date!

What is The Gilded Age season 4 about? HBO We don't have an official synopsis quite yet, but we do know one thing: it appears Donna Murphy teased that season 4 will open after a time jump. "And here we go! 1st fitting for Lina Astor for Season 4 of @gildedagehbo," she said on Instagram. "Corset & boots laced up, & happy to be stepping into 1886."

Season 3 opened in 1884 so it appears the beginning of the fourth season could open after our characters have quite a bit of distance from last year's cliffhanger.

Has The Gilded Age season 4 started filming yet? HBO According to the Rhode Island Film & TV Office, filming for The Gilded Age season 4 begins in April 2026. That means we're going to get some gorgeous scenery in the new episodes, which I'm always happy about.

Who are the Van Rhijn based on in The Gilded Age? HBO While the Russells are inspired by "new money" families like the Vanderbilts (the family behind Biltmore House), the van Rhijns draw inspiration from the "old money" families who lived off generational wealth and status. The two families are the perfect way to highlight the contrast between different social classes, expectations, and worldviews that came together in 1880s New York.

