Every 'The Hunting Wives' Cast Member Returning For Season 2

The Hunting Wives season 2 is officially in production, and all our favorite ladies are back. The Netflix show became a hit pretty soon after it premiered on July 21, 2025 thanks to its drama, intrigue, and steaminess. Oh, it's also absolutely unhinged. Well, fans of the series were thrilled when it was renewed for season 2, and we just got word that filming has begun! Here's who you can expect to see in the new episodes.

Keep reading to meet The Hunting Wives season 2 cast before the show comes back to Netflix.

Malin Akerman as Margo Lionsgate TV/Netflix We'll see Malin Akerman step back into Margo's shoes (and that iconic brown wig) for The Hunting Wives season 2.

Brittany Snow as Sophie Lionsgate TV/Netflix And Brittany Snow is also returning as Sophie in the sophomore season of the Netflix show.

​Karen Rodriguez as Deputy Salazar Lionsgate TV/Netflix We'll also see the return of Karen Rodriguez as Deputy Salazar.

Hunter Emery as Deputy Flynn Hunter Emery/Instagram Hunter Emery returns to The Hunting Wives season 2 as Deputy Flynn.

Branton Box as Sheriff Johnny Lionsgate TV/Netflix Branton Box as Sheriff Johnny will also make an appearance in season 2.

Jaime Ray Newman as Callie Lionsgate TV/Netflix Jaime Ray Newman makes her return as Callie.

Dermot Mulroney as Jed Banks Lionsgate TV/Netflix As does Dermot Mulroney as Jed Banks.

Evan Jonigkeit as Graham O'Neil Lionsgate TV/Netflix We'll also see Evan Jonigkeit return as Graham O'Neil in The Hunting Wives season 2.

George Ferrier as Brad Dean O'Gorman And George Ferrier is coming back as Brad.

