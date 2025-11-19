We're back!
Every 'The Hunting Wives' Cast Member Returning For Season 2
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
The Hunting Wives season 2 is officially in production, and all our favorite ladies are back. The Netflix show became a hit pretty soon after it premiered on July 21, 2025 thanks to its drama, intrigue, and steaminess. Oh, it's also absolutely unhinged. Well, fans of the series were thrilled when it was renewed for season 2, and we just got word that filming has begun! Here's who you can expect to see in the new episodes.
Keep reading to meet The Hunting Wives season 2 cast before the show comes back to Netflix.
Malin Akerman as Margo
Lionsgate TV/Netflix
We'll see Malin Akerman step back into Margo's shoes (and that iconic brown wig) for The Hunting Wives season 2.
Brittany Snow as Sophie
Lionsgate TV/Netflix
And Brittany Snow is also returning as Sophie in the sophomore season of the Netflix show.
Karen Rodriguez as Deputy Salazar
Lionsgate TV/Netflix
We'll also see the return of Karen Rodriguez as Deputy Salazar.
Hunter Emery as Deputy Flynn
Hunter Emery returns to The Hunting Wives season 2 as Deputy Flynn.
Branton Box as Sheriff Johnny
Lionsgate TV/Netflix
Branton Box as Sheriff Johnny will also make an appearance in season 2.
Jaime Ray Newman as Callie
Lionsgate TV/Netflix
Jaime Ray Newman makes her return as Callie.
Dermot Mulroney as Jed Banks
Lionsgate TV/Netflix
As does Dermot Mulroney as Jed Banks.
Evan Jonigkeit as Graham O'Neil
Lionsgate TV/Netflix
We'll also see Evan Jonigkeit return as Graham O'Neil in The Hunting Wives season 2.
George Ferrier as Brad
Dean O'Gorman
And George Ferrier is coming back as Brad.
Who else is in The Hunting Wives season 2 cast?
Lionsgate TV/Netflix
We're still waiting on the full official cast list for The Hunting Wives season 2, but here's a refresher on who we saw in season 1:
- Brittany Snow as Sophie O'Neil
- Malin Akerman as Margo Banks
- Jaime Ray Newman as Callie
- George Ferrier as Brad
- Katie Lowes as Jill
- Chrissy Metz as Starr
- Madison Wolfe as Abby
- Dermot Mulroney as Jed Banks
- Evan Jonigkeit as Graham O'Neil
Stay tuned for more news on The Hunting Wives season 2 as it's announced, and subscribe to our Weekend Watch email newsletter for the latest updates on your favorite TV shows.