Every 'The Hunting Wives' Cast Member Returning For Season 2

The Hunting Wives season 2 cast netflix
Lionsgate TV/Netflix
By Chloe Williams​Nov 19, 2025
The Hunting Wives season 2 is officially in production, and all our favorite ladies are back. The Netflix show became a hit pretty soon after it premiered on July 21, 2025 thanks to its drama, intrigue, and steaminess. Oh, it's also absolutely unhinged. Well, fans of the series were thrilled when it was renewed for season 2, and we just got word that filming has begun! Here's who you can expect to see in the new episodes.

Keep reading to meet The Hunting Wives season 2 cast before the show comes back to Netflix.

Malin Akerman as Margo

the hunting wives Malin Akerman as Margo

Lionsgate TV/Netflix

We'll see Malin Akerman step back into Margo's shoes (and that iconic brown wig) for The Hunting Wives season 2.

Brittany Snow as Sophie

the hunting wives Brittany Snow as Sophie

Lionsgate TV/Netflix

And Brittany Snow is also returning as Sophie in the sophomore season of the Netflix show.

​Karen Rodriguez as Deputy Salazar

\u200bKaren Rodriguez as Deputy Salazar

Lionsgate TV/Netflix

We'll also see the return of Karen Rodriguez as Deputy Salazar.

Hunter Emery as Deputy Flynn

Hunter Emery as Deputy Flynn the hunting wives season 2 cast

Hunter Emery/Instagram

Hunter Emery returns to The Hunting Wives season 2 as Deputy Flynn.

Branton Box as Sheriff Johnny

Branton Box as Sheriff Johnny

Lionsgate TV/Netflix

Branton Box as Sheriff Johnny will also make an appearance in season 2.

Jaime Ray Newman as Callie

the hunting wives season 2 cast

Lionsgate TV/Netflix

Jaime Ray Newman makes her return as Callie.

Dermot Mulroney as Jed Banks

The Hunting Wives dermot mulroney

Lionsgate TV/Netflix

As does Dermot Mulroney as Jed Banks.

Evan Jonigkeit as Graham O'Neil

Evan Jonigkeit as Graham O'Neil

Lionsgate TV/Netflix

We'll also see Evan Jonigkeit return as Graham O'Neil in The Hunting Wives season 2.

George Ferrier as Brad

George Ferrier as Brad

Dean O'Gorman

And George Ferrier is coming back as Brad.

Who else is in The Hunting Wives season 2 cast?

The Hunting Wives

Lionsgate TV/Netflix

We're still waiting on the full official cast list for The Hunting Wives season 2, but here's a refresher on who we saw in season 1:

  • Brittany Snow as Sophie O'Neil
  • Malin Akerman as Margo Banks
  • Jaime Ray Newman as Callie
  • George Ferrier as Brad
  • Katie Lowes as Jill
  • Chrissy Metz as Starr
  • Madison Wolfe as Abby
  • Dermot Mulroney as Jed Banks
  • Evan Jonigkeit as Graham O'Neil

Stay tuned for more news on The Hunting Wives season 2 as it's announced, and subscribe to our Weekend Watch email newsletter for the latest updates on your favorite TV shows.

