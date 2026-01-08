Forget 'Tangled': Mandy Moore Is Entering Her Thriller Era In A "Twisted" New A24 Series

Mandy Moore is back for an all-new Peacock series called Teach Me, where she’ll take on a role unlike anything she’s done before. The star, who played Rapunzel in Tangled, stole our hearts the moment she hit the scene. From breaking our hearts in A Walk To Remember to bringing warmth to our living rooms every week with This Is Us, Moore has a special place in her fans' lives (and their watchlists).

The Princess Diaries actress has notably stepped back from the spotlight in recent years to focus on family life and motherhood with her husband, Taylor Goldsmith. But fans are welcoming her back with open arms, as she stars in the steamy upcoming series, Teach Me. And if you're a fan of erotic thrillers like The Housemaid, then you definitely want to keep this series on your radar.

While the show is still very much under wraps, here are all the details we know about Teach Me so far. Check it out before the series hits Peacock!

The Latest Updates On Mandy Moore's 'Teach Me' View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mandy Moore (@mandymooremm) The “Candy” singer took to Instagram to express her excitement for the new show, which is directed by Gypsy showrunner Lisa Rubin. Moore expressed her enthusiasm, writing in the caption of her post, “Color me VERY excited to be a part of this steamy and dreamy project.” She continued, adding, “Bring on the heat.” Fans are thrilled that Moore is tackling such a complex new project, with several of her followers taking to Instagram to express their excitement. “Yes, erotic !!!!!!! ❤️🔥❤️🔥❤️🔥” said fellow pop star-turned-actress, and Moore’s close friend, Hilary Duff. “I’m here for this content 😍🔥,” said influencer Whitney Wagner Hartley.

What Is Teach Me About? Teach Me is an erotic thriller that explores a "fun, twisted cat-and-mouse game that explores the blurred lines between sex, power and addiction," according to Variety. What happens when that student becomes a teacher after her teacher once held power over her?

​When does Teach Me come out? Amy Sussman/Getty Images Since the series is still very much in pre-production, there’s unfortunately no official release date yet. Stay tuned for more official news!

​Is There A Teach Me Trailer?

There’s no trailer yet for Moore’s upcoming project, since it’s still in the pre-production stage, but be sure to follow the star’s Instagram account for more updates on the new series.

What Else Has Moore Been Up To Lately? View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dan Fogelman (@danfogman) As previously mentioned, the Tangled star has been stepping back from TV and film projects to focus on her family life with her husband and sons. But America’s favorite ‘90s and 2000s it girl is back for more dazzling on-screen performances, including her upcoming NFL series, created by This Is Us mastermind Dan Fogelman. Let’s go! I’m so ready for another Fogelman-Moore collab, and I know I’m not alone in this. It’ll be fascinating to see the film and TV star in a more complex role, since I’m so used to seeing her portray squeaky-clean characters. This A24 role will see Moore in a whole new light, and I, for one, am looking forward to seeing how she tackles the part.

