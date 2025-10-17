Free Trial for 120+ Creative Classes

Apple TV's New Western Drama 'The Last Frontier' Is 'Untamed' Meets 'Lost'

The Last Frontier Apple TV
Apple TV
Bre Avery
By Bre AveryOct 17, 2025
All of a sudden, the wilderness in Alaska is riskier. The Last Frontier, Apple TV's next thriller, immerses viewers in a high-stakes survival story about a small village that is suddenly attacked. With fugitives on the loose, the wild Alaskan landscape closing in, and hidden government secrets starting to surface, the series shapes up to be a tense ride that mixes action, mystery, and survival all in one.

This series combines action spectacle and human drama, with dramatic standoffs, expansive views of Alaska's rugged landscape, and complicated characters fighting for survival. Whether you love suspenseful thrillers or survival stories, this one will keep you interested every week.

Scroll to find out everything you need to know about The Last Frontier on Apple TV!

What is 'The Last Frontier' about?

Jason Clarke in The Last Frontier on Apple TV

Apple TV

The series begins when a prison transport plane crashes outside Fairbanks, Alaska, unleashing dozens of dangerous inmates into the wild. Frank Remnick, the region's sole US Marshal, is tasked with stopping them. He is played by Jason Clarke.

His duty swiftly expands beyond simply picking up escapees; he discovers that the crash may not have been an accident after all.

One inmate, Havlock, is linked to mysterious CIA studies, while agent Sidney Scofield arrives with her own mission, exacerbating an already tense situation. It combines survival, law enforcement, and conspiracy.

Who's in 'The Last Frontier' cast?

Haley Bennett in The Last Frontier on Apple TV

Apple TV

Jason Clarke (Murdaugh: Death in the Family) stars as Marshal Remnick, and Dominic Cooper (My Lady Jane) plays the villainous and mysterious criminal known as Havlock. CIA agent Sidney Scofield is portrayed by Haley Bennett (The Devil All The Time), providing another element to the escalating struggle. The supporting cast includes Alfre Woodard (Salem's Lot), Simone Kessell (Yellowjackets), Dallas Goldtooth (Fallout), and Tait Blum (For All Mankind). Behind the series are Jon Bokenkamp, creator of The Blacklist, and Richard D’Ovidio, with action expertise from Sam Hargrave, known for Extraction, as well as filmmaker John Curran.

What kind of show can 'The Last Frontier' viewers expect?

Jason Clarke in The Last Frontier on Apple TV

Apple TV

The Last Frontier is built for nonstop tension. You’ll watch big action scenes mixed with character drama, all set against Alaska’s wild, unforgiving backdrop. It’s got all the makings of a classic survival thriller, but it doesn’t stop there.

The show dives into the real stuff: loyalty, complicated relationships, and the pressure of having to protect people when the odds feel stacked against you. While there’s plenty of danger, the raw emotions and the messy, human moments make it hit different and feel real.

How many episodes of 'The Last Frontier' are there?

Kya Rose and Tait Blum in The Last Frontier on Apple TV

Apple TV

The first season is made up of ten episodes. The series launched on October 10, 2025, with the first two episodes, and new installments will roll out every Friday until December 5. Each episode runs close to an hour, giving viewers a cinematic feel week after week.

When can you watch 'The Last Frontier on Apple TV?

Jason Clarke and Haley Bennett in The Last Frontier on Apple TV

Apple TV

The Last Frontier is streaming exclusively on Apple TV. You can catch the first few episodes right now, with brand-new ones dropping every Friday all the way through the big season finale in December.

