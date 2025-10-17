Apple TV's New Western Drama 'The Last Frontier' Is 'Untamed' Meets 'Lost'

All of a sudden, the wilderness in Alaska is riskier. The Last Frontier, Apple TV's next thriller, immerses viewers in a high-stakes survival story about a small village that is suddenly attacked. With fugitives on the loose, the wild Alaskan landscape closing in, and hidden government secrets starting to surface, the series shapes up to be a tense ride that mixes action, mystery, and survival all in one.

This series combines action spectacle and human drama, with dramatic standoffs, expansive views of Alaska's rugged landscape, and complicated characters fighting for survival. Whether you love suspenseful thrillers or survival stories, this one will keep you interested every week.

Scroll to find out everything you need to know about The Last Frontier on Apple TV!

What is 'The Last Frontier' about? Apple TV The series begins when a prison transport plane crashes outside Fairbanks, Alaska, unleashing dozens of dangerous inmates into the wild. Frank Remnick, the region's sole US Marshal, is tasked with stopping them. He is played by Jason Clarke. His duty swiftly expands beyond simply picking up escapees; he discovers that the crash may not have been an accident after all. One inmate, Havlock, is linked to mysterious CIA studies, while agent Sidney Scofield arrives with her own mission, exacerbating an already tense situation. It combines survival, law enforcement, and conspiracy.

What kind of show can 'The Last Frontier' viewers expect? Apple TV The Last Frontier is built for nonstop tension. You’ll watch big action scenes mixed with character drama, all set against Alaska’s wild, unforgiving backdrop. It’s got all the makings of a classic survival thriller, but it doesn’t stop there. The show dives into the real stuff: loyalty, complicated relationships, and the pressure of having to protect people when the odds feel stacked against you. While there’s plenty of danger, the raw emotions and the messy, human moments make it hit different and feel real.

How many episodes of 'The Last Frontier' are there? Apple TV The first season is made up of ten episodes. The series launched on October 10, 2025, with the first two episodes, and new installments will roll out every Friday until December 5. Each episode runs close to an hour, giving viewers a cinematic feel week after week.

When can you watch 'The Last Frontier on Apple TV? Apple TV The Last Frontier is streaming exclusively on Apple TV. You can catch the first few episodes right now, with brand-new ones dropping every Friday all the way through the big season finale in December.

Looking for more TV & entertainment news? Follow us on Facebook so you never miss a thing!