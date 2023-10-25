Whiskey 101: Everything Beginners Should Know About Drinking Whiskey — Plus 7 Recipes To Try!
Creative Assistant, Meredith Holser, is B+C's resident food writer, photographer, and TikTok taker. Meredith writes about a range of topics for B+C, but she's adopted food writing in all its many facets for the last year. You can see her work published in Do214, Advocate Magazine, WFAA, and North Texas Daily. Meredith's passion for photography began after sneaking her mom's iPhone to take pictures of flowers on vacation, eventually evolving from a passion to a professional career. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.
You might have heard people use words like smoky, fruity, nutty, and chocolatey to describe the taste of whiskey and wondered, “WTF are they talking about?” That’s so fair – whiskey can be one of the hardest spirits to break into if you’re not really into it.
If the thought of drinking whiskey neat, let alone in an *actual* cocktail, intimidates you, we’ve got all the necessary tips from Elizabeth McCall, the Master Distiller of Woodford Reserve, to ease you into the oh-so wonderful world of whiskey.
Ahead, everything you need to know about the drink, how it’s made, and the best ways to enjoy (and share!) it.
Need-To-Knows About Whiskey
Image via Victor Hughes / Unsplash
Whiskey is a general term for a handful of varieties of distilled spirits that are made from fermented grains. To begin the distillation process for whiskey, the grain (whatever it may be – wheat, rye, barley, or corn, or a few mixed together) must be mashed. Literally – the grain(s) get broken down into a nice slop-like consistency with the help of hot water and agitation. This removes excess sugars so distillers can get to the bottom of their product’s characteristics and flavors.
Technicalities aside, what you really need to know is the sheer strength of whiskey. According to McCall, the drink’s strength varies with the type of whiskey.
“The whiskey alcohol percentage varies depending on the type of whiskey and where it is made,” she says. “Whiskey in America has to be bottled at a minimum of 40%, but some can go upwards of 50% ABV (80 to 100 proof).”
This fact can widen the gap between you and a really great whiskey experience. But don’t worry – no one’s pressuring you to drink it like a total pro right off the bat. McCall offers some solutions for beginners looking to ease into the spirit.
Tips For Drinking Whiskey
Image via Ambitious Studio* - Rick Barrett / Unsplash
McCall recommends starting your whiskey journey with none other than Woodford Reserve Kentucky Straight Bourbon.
“[This whiskey] is our flagship expression and the gold standard of Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey, so it’s always a great place to start,” she details. “This expression led to the creation of our Woodford Reserve Double Oaked Bourbon, which creates heavier notes of honey, cream, and vanilla that are magnified alongside sweet aromatic notes with a custom barreling process, naturally lending itself to be a nice introductory bourbon as well.”
In order to discover the whiskey that you really vibe with, try tasting a small amount on its own to detect the flavor notes. Once you’re familiar, you might find the whiskey cocktail recipe you make becoming even tastier. Tasting it neat is an important way to find appreciation for all the nuances.
“If a whiskey doesn’t taste good on its own, it’s not worth mixing in a cocktail in hopes to make it taste better,” McCall offers.
When you are prepped to try whiskey in a cocktail, McCall’s top-rated drinks are actually quite simple ones. Aside from the classic Old Fashioned, she’ll craft her own mixed drinks using Woodford Reserve.
“Sometimes I prefer a very simple mixed drink like Woodford Reserve, cranberry juice and fresh lemonade. There are a lot of great citrus notes in Woodford Reserve Bourbon and when mixed with a great quality lemonade and cranberry juice, it is a very refreshing drink,” she says. “This is my go-to when I have gatherings at my house, it’s always a crowd pleaser.”
Whatever your method of drinking whiskey, don’t be afraid to just do you. Everyone is different and has different flavor preferences, so there’s no need to feel left in the dust if someone’s sipping on something else.
“What may be good whiskey to me might not be good whiskey to you,” McCall says. “For me personally, a good whiskey has a complexity of flavor.”
What's the difference between whisky and whiskey?
Image via Marc Babin / Unsplash
The only difference between ‘whisky’ and ‘whiskey’ is that they’re spelled differently. Both terms refer to the same distilled spirit, but the spelling varies around the world. American and Irish whiskeys tend to use ‘whiskey,’ while Scottish, Canadian, and Japanese varieties use ‘whisky.’
Are whiskey and bourbon the same thing?
Image via Vinicius "amnx" Amano / Unsplash
According to Elizabeth McCall, the Master Distiller of Woodford Reserve, whiskey is the overarching category that includes both bourbon and Scotch.
“There are a few rules that drive the difference between bourbon and Scotch, the dominant ones being that bourbon is made with a grain recipe that is at least 51% corn – and can only be made in the U.S.A.,” she says. “Scotch is typically made from malted barley, and can only be made in Scotland.”
What are the 4 types of whiskey?
Image via Tolga Ahmetler / Unsplash
The four main types of whiskey are: Scotch, Bourbon, Canadian, and Irish Whiskey.
The Best Whiskey Recipes For Beginners
Whiskey Cocktail with Ginger and Lemon
This drink recipe is simple. All you need is your new favorite whiskey or bourbon, ginger ale, and lemon juice. Mix it all in a glass, and you're good to go. (via Brit + Co.)
Clementine Whiskey Smash
Clementines bring forth a citrusy brightness, while cinnamon works to highlight the smoky notes from the whiskey. (via Brit + Co.)
Old Fashioned
This Old Fashioned recipe gets a nice boost from simple syrup, if you prefer a sweeter sip. (via Breckenridge Distillery for Brit + Co.)
Spicy Bourbon Pumpkin Smash
With the holidays coming up, this cocktail will warm you up and impress guests. (via Half Baked Harvest)
Vegan Whiskey Sour
This vegan-friendly whiskey recipe omits egg whites and instead uses aquafaba (leftover chickpea water) to create the iconic foamy texture. (via The Edgy Veg)
Mint Julep
Mint Juleps are prime pickings for beginner whiskey drinkers and lazy home bartenders alike. All you need is bourbon, mint sprigs, and simple syrup or sugar cubes. Voila! (via Mixop)
Cranberry Orange Whiskey Cocktail
Fruity flavors swarm each swig of this holiday-approved cocktail. (via Crowded Kitchen)
