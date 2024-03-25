Reese Witherspoon's The Last Thing He Told Me Season 2 Is On Its Way
When I finished the first season of The Last Thing He Told Me, I was convinced we'd seen the end of Bailey and Hannah's story (especially considering the show was originally a limited series). But it looks like Apple TV+ and Reese Witherspoon had other plans. Thanks to author Laura Dave publishing a sequel in 2025, The Last Thing He Told Me season 2 is officially coming! Here's everything we know about the new season (and some more easy books to read while you wait).
Is there a 2nd season of The Last Thing He Told Me?
Yes, Apple TV+ renewed The Last Thing He Told Me for a second season on March 25, 2024 (via Variety). While the series was originally limited to Laura Dave's first novel, the author's sequel book will provide the plotline for The Last Thing He Told Me season 2!
When is The Last Thing He Told Me season 2 coming out?
Laura Dave's new book (we don't have a title quite yet!) is set to be released in 2025, so we'll see The Last Thing He Told Me season 2 in 2025 at the earliest. Seeing as filming for season 1 started May 3, 2022 and the show hit Apple TV+ on April 14, 2023, we'll have a better idea of the season 2 release date once filming starts.
Who's going to be in The Last Thing He Told Me season 2 cast?
Jennifer Garner, Angourie Rice, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, and David Morese will all return for The Last Thing He Told Me season 2. Jennifer is also producing!
“Like so many people, I fell for Hannah on page one of Laura Dave’s gripping novel,” she says in a statement. “The move to actor and producer from reader and super fan was delicious — and made even sweeter by collaborating with Laura, Josh, Reese and everyone at Hello Sunshine, as well as the amazing teams at Apple and 20th. Being part of this group, not to mention part of such a stellar cast, was a career highlight for me. I’m thrilled to get to tell more of Hannah’s story — I couldn’t have said yes more quickly to Season 2! These characters and their story mean so much to me, as I know they do to the many who have championed our show; we’re excited to give audiences even more with this next chapter.”
What is the summary of The Last Thing He Told Me?
The Last Thing He Told Me follows a woodturner named Hannah, who's happily married to Owen. Her relationship with his daughter Bailey, however, is decidedly less happy. When Hannah wakes up one day to find Owen missing, and a note that says "Protect her" in his place, she and Bailey have to find out what happened to him — and why he left.
We don't know much about The Last Thing He Told Me season 2, but at the end of season 1, Laura Dave told Entertainment Weekly that if we got to see a sequel, we'd get a better understanding of why Owen left the way he did.
How many episodes of The Last Thing He Told Me are out?
You can watch all seven episodes of the series on Apple TV+ now!
