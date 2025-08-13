If you don't know The Love Hypothesis lore, let me introduce you. In short, Ali Hazelwood's viral novel is allegedly based on a Rey Skywalker & Kylo Ren (AKA Reylo) fan fiction, and after Amazon MGM Studios announced the movie adaptation would star & be produced by Riverdale alum Lili Reinhart, they also announced Tom Bateman (Daisy Ridley's husband) would star as the male lead, Adam. Keep reading for all the updates you can't miss about this BookTok adaptation.

Here's everything you need to know about Lili Reinhart's The Love Hypothesis, coming to theaters soon.

Is The Love Hypothesis being turned into a movie? Yes, we're finally getting a The Love Hypothesis movie, based on Ali Hazelwood's 2021 book of the same name. "Honestly, I still can’t believe this is happening?" Ali said in a statement to Deadline. "Elizabeth Cantillon, Claire Scanlon, and Lili Reinhart have all created, produced, or starred in works that I’m absolutely feral about, and I am beyond honored that they’re choosing to bring their talent to this project. Books and films are very different media, and I have complete trust in this brilliant team. I cannot wait to see the final product they’ll come up with. I hope they have as much fun filming as I had while writing the book.”

Where can I watch The Love Hypothesis? Lili Reinhart/Instagram We don't have an official The Love Hypothesis release date yet, but stay tuned!

Who's in The Love Hypothesis cast? ♬ Illegal - PinkPantheress @lilireinhart hello Dr. Adam Carlsen #thelovehypothesis The Love Hypothesis stars your favorite Riverdale cast member, and it'll be directed by Set It Up director Claire Scanlon!! We don't have all the character details just yet, but we do know that the cast includes: Lili Reinhart as Olive Smith

as Olive Smith Tom Bateman as Adam Carlsen

as Adam Carlsen Rachel Marsh

Nicholas Duvernay

Jaboukie Young-White

Arty Froushan

What is the book Love Hypothesis about? Theo Wargo/Getty Images/Amazon The Love Hypothesis follows Ph.D. candidate Olive Smith is on a mission: convince her BFF she's in a happy relationship. And if it takes faking a 'ship with a young professor? No biggie. Especially since he's hot. Adam Carlsen isn't exactly the campus sweetheart, but he agrees to pretend to date Olive — and surprises her with his support after a conference gone wrong. Now all Olive has to do is keep her entire life (and career) from imploding.

Where is The Love Hypothesis filmed? The Love Hypothesis is filming in Montreal from June until August 2025.

What is the age gap in Love Hypothesis? The age gap between Olive and Adam is about 8 or 9 years. Olive is 26, while Adam is 34.

Check back here for the latest updates on The Love Hypothesis!

This post has been updated.