12 Mysterious Dark Academia Books BookTok Can’t Get Enough Of
I could spend all day binge watching scary moviesthis fall...or I can finally start eyeing dark academia books to add to the top of my TBR pile. Oh, who am I kidding? This season, I'm doing both. It's the one time multi-tasking is something I'm ready to take on.
When it comes to dark academia, I just love the eeriness of campus students discovering secret societies among normal individuals, fae, vampires, and the occult. I mean, give me mystery mixed in with a dash of romantasy every single time, please! If this sounds like you, here are 12 BookTok beloved dark academia books to cozy up with!
Immortal Dark by Tigest Girma
Where Kidan Adane's from, every family has a vampire companion. When her sister June goes missing, she's almost positive it has something to do with the vampire that's tied to her family: Susenyos Sagad. On her mission to find June, Kidan receives a personal invitation the one place she's been searching for — Uxlay University.
However, due to her inheritance, she's tasked to live with Susenyos and follow through with the family legacy while at school. The fact that Susenyos is as sinister as he's appealing makes Kidan's mission even harder. But, she'll soon realize that there are those with much darker plans lurking behind the walls of Uxlay. If she's not careful, she'll lose sight of herself and the very people whose morally gray personalities are sources of refuge for her own darkness.
Ace of Spades by Faridah Àbíké-Ìyímídé
Devon Richards and Chiamaka Adebayo are two Niveus Private Academy students who are selected to become prefects during their senior year of high school. This distinction puts them closer to their college goals and the valedictorian spot they're both vying for. However, a mysterious person by the name of Aces begins sharing deep secrets about the two of them that will hurt their chances of achieving their educational goals.
The more Aces shares their secrets, the deadlier things become for Devon and Chiamaka. They'll have to do everything they can to stop Aces from causing further damage before it's too late.
The Grismore Girls by Laura Pohl
Ella, Yuki, and Rory are still recovering from the death of their best friend Ariane, but it's thrust them into the spotlight at Grimrose Académie. Though it's believed Ariane committed suicide, the three friends think otherwise. In the midst of their personal investigation, Nani Eszes arrives to be their new roommate.
Her arrival triggers scary events that make Ella, Yuki, and Rory realize Grimrose has been covering secrets about missing dead girls. The more they dig deeper, the more they begin to realize the deaths are connected to ancient curses unless they can stop them once and for all.
Ninth House by Leigh Bardugo
Galaxy "Alex" Stern isn't your typical Yale student. Between her hippie childhood and sordid past, she wasn't exactly trying to earn a spot there anyway. But, a horrific event gives her the chance to attend Yale with all expenses paid. Despite her wariness, she accepts this offer and the task of keeping an eye on the secret societies on campus.
Alex soon discovers that some of the most powerful people tied to Yale are involved in deadly occult practices and have no problem involving living souls to complete their sinister missions.
The Maidens by Alex Michaelides
In These Hallowed Halls by M.L. Rio, Olivie Blake, Susie Yang, J.T. Ellis, Et al.
If you've read all the dark academia books you can find, settle for a collection of stories by several notable authors. In These Hallowed Halls features tales about a womanizer's downfall, a scorned lover's revenge, details about a seemingly private scholar, and more!
Bunny by Mona Awad
Samantha Heather Mackey isn't exactly popular in her MFA program at Warren University. It's not just because she's a scholarship student either. She prefers the company of her imagination over the rich girls who refer to themselves and each other as "Bunny."
Despite her aversion, Samantha receives an invite to the "Smut Salon," a place where the Bunnies frequent. For some reason, she can't help but walk towards it and begins ignoring her friend Ava in the process. The more Samantha spends time with the Bunnies, the more her judgment is clouded and it'll end in a terrifying way that she'll never recover from.
Court of Moonlight and Shadows by Poppy Ireland
Even though they hail from opposite fae courts, Sarielle Blackwood and Lysander Thorne find their worlds colliding at Nightshade University. Sarielle had no idea she'd be doing more than studying, but has no choice but to play the game laid out in front of her. Unsure of Lysander (of The Dusk Court), she keeps trying to find ways to utterly dislike him because she's from The Dawn Court. However, Sarielle's world is shaken when she finds herself attracted to Lysander and discovers she may be the reason for a malevolent creature's uprising.
An Academy For Liars by Alexis Henderson
Lennon Carter feels she can't get anything right until an unexpected call nudges her take a predetermination test to go to Drayton College. She was handpicked because of her powerful gift of persuasion and bending things to her will — the very gifts that are part of the reason why she's dreaded life.
It's no surprise that passes the exam, thus sending her on a journey to master what she's been gifted with. The more she learns, the more she starts feeling at home at Drayton College. She even starts having feelings for her adviser Dante, but there's a dark side to Drayton that Lennon will discover — and it'll take everything she has not to become a part of it.
The Atlas Six by Olivie Blake
Every 10 years, six new recruits are chosen to test their magical abilities within the Alexandrian Society. Though it's been kept secret from the rest of the world, it's a place that promises them the utmost power if they prove themselves. But, these recruits are not blindly guided by a thirst for power. They're out for revenge and will do whatever it takes to rub shoulders with their enemies to learn their weaknesses. It's dangerous, but they've already accepted the invitation.
Ink Blood Sister Scribe by Emma Törzs
Though Ink Blood Sisters Scribe doesn't revolve around a school or university, it still involves a secret society that exists around normal people.
The Kalotay family has kept a stash of secret and powerful books in their home as a way to guard them from falling into the wrong hands for generations. These books have magical abilities that allow readers to do the impossible, and sisters Joanna and Esther have been entrusted to follow their family's tradition.
But Esther left their home to escape what happened to her mom, while Joanna stayed behind to keep protecting the books. It's not until their father dies while reading an unknown one that they're forced to set aside any differences or fears they have.
The moment the sisters reunite is when they realize magic is more expansive than they could've imagined — and there may be more familial secrets as well as dangers waiting for them along their journey.
Truly, Devious by Maureen Johnson
Ellingham Academy is home to Vermont's most brilliant and talented minds which founder Albert Ellingham designed to encourage fun while learning. However, he and his wife's kidnapping shocked everyone once the school opened for business. Their disappearance has remained unsolved outside of someone named "Truly, Devious" being attached to what happened.
Stevie Bell is excited to attend the academy so she can solve the mystery, but her heavy workload often gets in the way of her plans. As she settles into life at Ellingham with her roommates, Truly Devious pops up and the killings start again.
