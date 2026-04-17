Sometimes self-care looks less like a 10-step routine and more like canceling plans, grabbing a snack, and laughing until you cry. Enter: the books that do the heavy lifting for you. The funniest reads right now (and a few gems from the past) aren’t just “light” — they’re sharp, a little unhinged, and painfully relatable in the best way. From chaotic memoirs to offbeat novels and absurdly funny deep dives, these picks prove humor can be both escapist and oddly therapeutic. From Jennette McCurdy’s sharp debut novel to Samantha Irby’s hilarious and touching essays, these are the funniest reads to dive into when you just need a good cry-laugh.

Scroll for 12 books that will make you actually laugh out loud.

Amazon Half His Age by Jennette McCurdy Following the massive success of her I'm Glad My Mom Died memoir, McCurdy’s debut fiction novel is a sharp, funny, and "thrilling" look at intimacy, consumerism, and the internet. It has that same raw, witty energy that fans of Lindy West or Samantha Irby will likely devour.

Amazon Adult Braces: Driving Myself Sane by Lindy West Haven't discovered Lindy West yet? You're missing out! Best known for her memoir Shrill, Adult Braces takes readers along as West tries to find herself amid the insanity of adulthood, one step at a time.

Amazon American Fantasy by Emma Straub Straub is a master of the "incisive but laugh-out-loud" genre. This story follows an adult navigating what happens when a teenage fantasy actually comes true, touching on fame and marriage with her signature warmth.

Amazon Famesick by Lena Dunham For fans of Amy Poehler'sYes Please! or Adult Braces, Dunham’s new collection of essays is expected to be a "thorny and funny" reflection on fame, health, and creative ambition.

Amazon Yes Please! by Amy Poehler If you love the Good Hang With Amy Poehler podcast (one of our faves!), you'll love the SNL alum even more in her memoirYes Please! It is essentially the bible for comedy enthusiasts who want to learn about the world of improv, SNL, and Parks and Recreation. What more could you ask for from a book?

Amazon We Are Never Meeting in Real Life by Samantha Irby Samantha Irby’s essay collections never disappoint. They’re messy, relatable, brutally honest, and laugh-out-loud funny—and this one easily ranks among her best. Blending self-deprecation with razor-sharp observations about adulthood, relationships, anxiety, and chronic illness, she turns even the most mundane struggles into comedy gold. Chaotic yet tender, it’s the kind of book you’ll devour in one sitting—and immediately start passing around to friends.

Amazon The Midnight Show by Lee Kelly & Jennifer Thorne If Saturday Night Live launched a generation of comedy legends, this novel imagines what it takes to make it there. Set in the 1980s, it follows a female comedian navigating the cutthroat New York comedy scene with grit, ambition, and sharp wit.

Amazon The Book of George by Kate Greathead Next, we have a slice-of-life novel by Kate Greathead about a man named George who just can't seem to find an ounce of success in his existence, no matter how much he strives. If you want a relatable page-turner filled with funny and heartfelt moments, look no further.

Amazon Friends of Dorothy by Sandi Toksvig Here's a novel filled with hilarious one-liners and a genuinely funny premise. Written by Sandi Toksvig, it centers on a female couple, Amber and Stevie, who are just trying to navigate moving in together after getting hitched. They just bought a new place, and everything seems perfect at first. But there's only one problem. The previous homeowner, Dorothy, will not leave the house! How will they navigate living with this stranger? Better yet, how will they get her out of their home?

Amazon The Night We Met by Abby Jimenez If you haven't read Abby Jimenez yet, you're in for a treat. Jimenez is known for writing rom-coms that are somehow as hilarious as they are romantic. It's a nearly impossible feat, but she pulls it off in a way we haven't seen since Nora Ephron. The novel explores a love triangle about a woman who happens to be in love with her boyfriend's best friend… awkward!!

Amazon 99 Ways to Die: And How to Avoid Them by Dr. Ashely Alker Here's a laugh-out-loud medical guide on how to escape death, written by emergency medicine doctor Dr. Ashely Alker. It's one of the most unusual books you'll ever get your hands on, and you'll find yourself chuckling all the way through.

Amazon Lorne: The Man Who Invented Saturday Night Live by Susan Morrison We all want to know the lore of the man behind the curtain of the long-running comedy show. Written by Susan Morrison and filled with entertaining stories, you'll feel like you're going along on a wild adventure with the man who invented Saturday Night Live.

Subscribe to our newsletter for more great book recommendations!

Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.