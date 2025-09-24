9 Taylor Sheridan Shows To Binge While You Wait For Beth & Rip's 'Yellowstone' Spinoff

There are some differences when it comes to fans of Taylor Sheridan's TV shows. Some of us are anticipating Beth & Rip's spinoff and The Madison, others are mourning the fact 1883 only got a single season — or that Yellowstone actually came to a close. (Be honest, did you roast Taylor for casting Bella Hadid as his girlfriend?). No matter what camp you're in, I rounded up all of Taylor Sheridan's best TV shows in one place so you can see which title you wanna binge watch next.

Here are all of the best Taylor Sheridan TV shows, from Yellowstone to 1923.

1. 1883 — On Paramount+ Emerson Miller/Paramount+ Before the Duttons were in Montana, they started off in Texas. And this Yellowstone prequel follows John Dutton's ancestors, led by James and Margaret, as they make their way across the West. 1883 stars Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, Sam Elliott, Isabel May, LaMonica Garrett, Marc Rissmann, Audie Rick, Eric Nelsen, and James Landry Hébert.

2. 1923 — Stream on Paramount+ Emerson Miller/Paramount+ Jump 40 years and you'll find yourself in 1923, which follows James' son Spencer in a race to get back to the ranch, where his aunt and uncle, Jacob and Cara, are fighting to protect it. 1923 stars Julia Schlaepfer, Harrison Ford, Helen Mirren, Brandon Sklenar, Michelle Randolph, Darren Mann, Jerome Flynn, Aminah Nieves, and Isabel May.

3. Yellowstone — Stream on Peacock Paramount Now, of course, I couldn't talk about Taylor Sheridan's TV shows without talking about Yellowstone. This hit series follows sixth-generation rancher John Dutton as he fights to protect his home — both figuratively and literally. Yellowstone stars Kevin Costner, Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, Cole Hauser, Kelsey Asbille, and Gil Birmingham.

4. Lawmen: Bass Reeves — Stream on Paramount+ Emerson Miller/Paramount+ Lawmen: Bass Reeves tells the story of Bass Reeves (yes, the Bass from the title), one of America's first Black deputy marshals west of the Mississippi river. Lawmen: Bass Reeves stars David Oyelowo, Barry Pepper, Demi Singleton, Dennis Quaid, Donald Sutherland, Forrest Goodluck, and Lauren E. Banks.

5. The Last Cowboy — Stream on Paramount+ Paramount Okay I wasn't expecting to add a reality TV show to this list, but if you're more into real-life stories, this is for you! The Last Cowboy follows real-life riders competing for a $1 million prize. The Last Cowboy stars Ginger Schmersal, Dan Nachtrab, Craig Schmersal, Andrea Fappani, and Cade McCutcheon.

6. Mayor of Kingstown — Stream on Paramount+ Dennis P. Mong Jr./Paramount+ This Taylor Sheridan TV show revolves around another family, the McLusky's, who serve as the middleman between criminals and the police. TLDR; this isn't your average approach to justice. Mayor of Kingstown stars Jeremy Renner, Dianne Wiest, Hugh Dillon, Tobi Bamtefa, Taylor Handley, Emma Laird, and Kyle Chandler.

7. Landman — Stream on Paramount+ Emerson Miller/Paramount+ We're going back to Texas for Landman, which follows crisis executive Tommy Norris, who's working to secure his company's spot in the booming oil business. Once you finish the show, read up on everything you missed about THAT finale. Landman stars Billy Bob Thornton, Ali Larter, Michelle Randolph, Jacob Lofland, Kayla Wallace, James Jordan, Mark Collie, Paulina Chávez, Demi Moore, Jon Hamm, Andy Garcia, and Michael Peña.

8. Lioness — Stream on Paramount+ Ryan Green/Paramount+ As Joe tries to balance her personal life with her role in the CIA's war on terror, she's joined on the field by Cruz for a new deep-cover assignment. Lioness stars Zoe Saldaña, Nicole Kidman, Morgan Freeman, Stephanie Nur, Laysla De Oliveira, and Jill Wagner.

9. Tulsa King — Stream on Paramount+ Brian Douglas/Paramount+ This Taylor Sheridan TV show follows Dwight Manfredi, who got sent to prison 25 years ago...and now finds himself in Tulsa, Oklahoma on a mission from his mob boss. What could go wrong? Tulsa King stars Sylvester Stallone, Dana Delany, Andrea Savage, Tatiana Lia Zappardino, Garrett Hedlund, and Scarlet Rose Stallone.

