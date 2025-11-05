🚨 HUGE NEWS. 🚨
Rachel Weisz & Brendan Fraser Are Returning For 'The Mummy 4.'
Here's everything you need to know about the new The Mummy movie with Brendan Fraser and Rachel Weisz.
Is there going to be a Mummy 4?
Yes, a brand new Mummy sequel was just announced on November 4. Radio Silence (AKA Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett) will direct the movie. The duo recently worked their reboot magic with Scream 5 and 6, so I trust these two to do the OG Mummy movies justice.
Sean Daniel will produce alongside William Sherak, James Vanderbilt and Paul Neinstein.
Is The Mummy 2026 a remake?
Universal Pictures
It looks like the new Mummy movie will be a continuation of the story we were introduced to in 1999. The original plot follows desert explorers in the 1920s and end up unleashing the wrath of a 3,000-year-old Egyptian priest. But the most memorable part of the film? The chemistry between Brendan Fraser as Rick O'Connell and Rachel Weisz as Evelyn Carnahan.
Who is rumored to be in The Mummy 4 in 2025?
Universal Pictures
Rachel Weisz and Brendan Fraser are in talks to return for the new movie, but so far that's all the casting news we have for now. The original The Mummy cast includes:
- Brendan Fraser as Rick O'Connell
- Rachel Weisz as Evelyn Carnahan
- John Hannah as Jonathan Carnahan
- Arnold Vosloo as Imhotep
- Erick Avari as Dr. Terence Bey
- Jonathan Hyde as Dr. Allen Chamberlain
- Kevin J. O'Connor as Beni Gabor
- Oded Fehr as Ardeth Bay
Where was The Mummy filmed?
Universal Pictures
The Mummy filmed in Morocco and the Saraha desert from May until September 1998.
Is The Mummy 4 coming out in 2026?
Universal Pictures
We don't have an official release date for the movie yet, but hopefully we'll see The Mummy 4 in 2026 or 2027. Stay tuned for the official release date!
