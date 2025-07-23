Scarlett Johansson Just Broke A HUGE Box Office Record — & Beat Tom Cruise

Robert Downey Jr. might be the reigning king of the MCU, but another beloved superhero just became the highest-grossing action star of all time: Scarlett Johansson! The actress has starred in action movies, rom-coms, and satirical dramas and it's clear that audiences simply can't get enough. At the beginning of July 2025, a report from The Numbers revealed that Scarlett had surpassed Samuel L. Jackson and RDJ to nab the top spot for highest-grossing star. And say what you want about superhero fatigue, but the report also shows the top 5 actors on the list are all Marvel favorites.

Here's what you need to know about Scarlett Johansson's spot as the top-grossing star in the world — and who else is on the list.

How much money does Scarlett Johansson make? According to The Numbers, Scarlett Johansson's spot as the highest-grossing star is thanks to 36 movies and $15.1 billion. That puts her ahead of Samuel L. Jackson ($14.6 billion, 70 movies) and Robert Downey Jr. ($14.3 billion, 45 movies). Now, ScarJo might be most recognizable as Marvel's Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow, but she also kicks butt in Jurassic World: Rebirth and Lucy, and made us cry in JoJo Rabbit. Oh, and she's paired up with Captain America himself, Chris Evans, in The Nanny Diaries and The Perfect Score! So, yeah, if you're looking for something to watch this weekend, all of ScarJo's movies are great choices.

Who are the other highest-grossing actors? Marvel Studios The Numbers reports that after ScarJo, Samuel L. Jackson, and RDJ, action stars Zoe Saldaña, Chris Pratt, Tom Cruise, and Chris Hemsworth are next on the list. Here's the top 15 highest grossing actors: Scarlett Johansson with $15.1 billion dollars and 36 movies Samuel L. Jackson with $14.6 billion and 70 movies Robert Downey, Jr. with $14.3 billion and 45 movies Zoe Saldaña with $14.2 billion and 33 movies Chris Pratt with $14.1 billion and 27 movies Tom Cruise with $12.7 billion and 45 movies Chris Hemsworth with $12.1 billion and 28 movies Vin Diesel with $12 billion and 28 movies Dwayne Johnson with $11.4 billion and 39 movies Chris Evans with $11.4 billion and 29 movies Bradley Cooper with $11.4 billion and 31 movies Tom Hanks with $10.9 billion and 58 movies Johnny Depp with $10.4 billion and 54 movies Tom Holland with $10 billion and 18 movies Mark Ruffalo with $9.9 billion and 25 movies

How many biological children does Scarlett Johansson have? Scarlett Johansson has two children; she shares her 11-year-old daughter Rose with Romain Dauriac and her 4-year-old son with her current husband Colin Jost.

How long was Scarlett Johansson married to Ryan Reynolds? Marvel Studios Scarlett Johansson and Ryan Reynolds were married from 2008 until 2011. ScarJo was then married to Romain Duriac from 2014 until 2017, and married Colin Jost in 2020.

