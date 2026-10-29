7th Heaven is one of my favorite 90s shows (and I told Jessica Biel quite as much by showing her my DVDs). But I was definitely not expecting her to surprise me on a random Thursday by discussing the new 7th Heaven reboot.

The news was originally announced in May of 2025, and even though Jessica Biel is producing, the original report from Variety claimed "the new show would focus on a diverse family, and that none of the original cast members would appear."

I'm always obsessed with any family drama that has a lot of siblings so I'm really hoping we get a whole new slew of teens onscreen, even if the Camden siblings (Matt, Mary, Lucy, Simon, Ruthie, Sam, and David) aren't featured.

Here's what Jessica Biel said about the upcoming 7th Heaven reboot.

Jessica Biel wants a '7th Heaven' with "less limitations." Warner Bros. Television Jessica Biel appeared on Collider's Ladies Night and talked about the upcoming series — plus what actions she wants to take as producer. “What we want to create, how we want to modernize it, is really the things that are happening for teenagers and families that have teenagers all the way down to the youngest child," she says before adding that "technology-based issues, school stuff, bullying stuff, drugs, alcohol” are all things "we want to address in a very real way." Even though the original series did touch on those topics, "we were very careful about what our audience wanted. We had a lot of limitations. We have less limitations now.”

And she wants the new show to be a "safe space." Warner Bros. Television “When I’m on set as a producer, I’m always thinking about the safety net of the set and the communication that you hope you can have — free-flowing communication with your actors and your crew,” she continues. “You just want to create a safe place for people to be really creative and really vulnerable, because a lot of the stuff that I’m doing now, the content that I’m doing now, it’s emotional stuff. It’s people really putting themselves out there on the chopping block emotionally, and if you don’t have that space protected, I think it’s hard. It’s hard to give those kinds of performances.” The series dealt with everything from grief to gang violence to drug abuse, and it sounds like we can expect the same level of intensity from the new show!

Is there going to be a 7th Heaven reboot? Warner Bros. Television Yes, according to reports, we're getting a new 7th Heaven reboot from CBS with Jessica Biel as producer. We don't have any news on details like release date, cast, or plot, so stay tuned!

Will the 7th Heaven cast be back? Warner Bros. Television Variety's original report indicates we'll be getting a new cast of characters, but maybe the Camdens will make a guest appearance. Never say never. 7th Heaven had a huge cast that included Stephen Collins, Catherine Hicks, Barry Watson, David Gallagher, Jessica Biel, Beverley Mitchell, Mackenzie Rosman, Adam LaVorgna, Nikolas Brino, Lorenzo Brino, Ashlee Simpson, Tyler Hoechlin, and Haylie Duff. However, after actor Stephen Collins (who played patriarch & pastor Eric Camden) was accused of sexually assaulting three teenage girls between the 1970s and 1990s, there is a very good chance he won't return.

How different will the new 7th Heaven be? Warner Bros. Television We can definitely expect some changes in the show, considering it's been almost 20 years since the finale, but there are some things Jessica feels are important to keep the same. "I think the idea of whatever faith you want to have, that’s important," she says. "That we don’t have a lot on television, whether you believe that or go down that road or not. There are a lot of people that really do want to walk down that road, so I think some kind of faith, some kind of family, community, and maybe something not so jaded, like something a little bit more glass-half-full. It’s not that it’s soft, because it’s realistic." All in all, Jessica really wants more family-friendly television. “I’m looking for what I can watch with my kids on television. It’s limited. I cannot watch a lot of these things with them, and they love TV, and it’s my business. My husband and I are in this business together doing these things, and we can’t share a lot of that with our kids."

How do you feel about a brand new 7th Heaven? Let us know in the comments.