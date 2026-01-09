Free Trial for 120+ Creative Classes

A new cozy British mystery? Sign me up!

The 5 Best BritBox Shows To Watch In January 2026

Jan 09, 2026
Guess which fan-favorite streaming service is launching a whole new batch of biting British content, available to watch this January? BritBox! The platform is home to some of the most underrated, witty, and gorgeously shot TV shows, all the rage in the UK and beyond. If you’re looking forward to more content of this nature, you’ve come to the right place. Here are all the best series, both new and returning, that are coming to the streaming service in January 2026.

Grab your cup of tea and a side of scones, because we’re about to binge.

Scroll to see which BritBox shows we're excited about this January!

Shetland

Courtesy of BritBox

Shetland (Season 10) — January 1

Folks, there’s a reason this series has been on for 10 whole seasons. It’s a fan favorite! BritBox subscribers can’t get enough of this chilling crime drama series, and are thrilled to see the return of their all-time fave detective duo, as they solve more mysterious cases along the foggy backdrop of Lunniswick.

The Game

Courtesy of BritBox

The Game (Season 1) — January 8

One of my favorite genres of all time is cozy British mysteries, and The Game seems to capture this precise niche to a tee. The upcoming series follows a detective who refuses to let go of a case he never quite cracked. What happens when he expects his new neighbor might be the killer he never found? And is he being taunted along the way in this classic cat-and-mouse game? Or is it all in his head? Find out by tuning into the exciting new drama, set to be released on January 8th.

Tracey Ullman\u2019s Show

Courtesy of BritBox

Tracey Ullman’s Show (Season 1-3) — January 21

Tracey Ullman is a total legend in the UK comedy scene, as well as overseas, so I’m thrilled to announce that the comedian will be unleashing all three seasons of Tracey Ullman’s Show on BritBox. We get to follow the seasoned pro as she interacts with some of the most fascinating people in the United Kingdom. She’ll make the most unexpected friendships along the way, and I, for one, can’t wait to see what happens next.

Riot Women

Courtesy of BritBox

Riot Women (Season 1) — January 14

Here’s another exciting new series that is set to be released on the streaming platform at the beginning of the new year. The show will follow a group of ladies who decide to vent their pent-up anger and emotions through a punk rock band they plan to perform at a local talent show. What starts as a silly little attempt to cure their ennui becomes a life-altering experience that changes their trajectory for good.

Hamish Macbeth

Courtesy of BritBox

Hamish Macbeth (Season 1-3) — January 27

The series, which originally aired in the 90s, follows an unambitious police officer who avoids promotion so he can continue living life with ease and using his charm and knowledge of the town to solve mysteries.

Which show are you most excited to tune into this January?

