Elle Fanning Had The Perfect Response To Dakota Fanning's 'The Perfect Couple' Trailer
There's something about a beach vacation, and a prestigious mansion, that makes murder and intrigue even more intriguing. That's definitely the case for Netflix's The Perfect Couple, based on the novel by Elin Hilderbrand. The story follows Amelia, who's overjoyed to marry into one of Nantucket's most influential families — at least until a dead body appears on the beach and she realizes just how much she's in over her head.
The series premieres on September 5, and stars Nicole Kidman, Meghann Fahy, and Dakota Fanning. When Dakota posted the trailer on her Instagram July 11, her little sis Elle Fanning had the funniest callout in the comments.
"Love these crazy people too much," Dakota Fanning says in her Instagram post. "THE PERFECT COUPLE September 5th."
The trailer features Dakota's character Abby breaking up a fight between two of the men in the family (who are covered in cake and icing, BTW), and when they get too close to her lavender rosette dress, she shrieks, "This is vintage!" Her delivery is so panicked and hilarious, that it immediately became a standout moment from the trailer for me — and apparently it did the same for Elle Fanning and author Elin Hilderbrand!
"'THIS IS VINTAGE' !! 🤣🤣🤣," Elle commented on her sister's post, while Elin caught the moment too, commenting the line and tagging showrunner Jenna Lamia.
Whether you tune into The Perfect Couple for the romance, the drama, or the beachy vibes, this new TV show promises to keep us on the edge of our seats until the very last moment.
What's your favorite moment from The Perfect Couple trailer? Let us know in the comments and check out the latest news on Netflix's adaptation of Agatha Christie's The Seven Dials Mystery!
