Agatha Christie's "The Seven Dials Mystery" Is Officially Coming To Netflix
Look out mystery-lovers because a new Agatha Christie series is coming to Netflix! She's the queen of thrilling whodunnit tales, so it's only right that another one of her books — The Seven Dials Mystery — gets the TV treatment.
Although there isn't a ton of information about the show just yet, the synopsis and the cast sounds incredibly promising! As in...we're already imagining how things will play out on our TV screens as we speak! Here's what we know about the upcoming adaptation of The Seven Dials Mystery!
What's "The Seven Dials Mystery" about?
Per The Hollywood Reporter, The Seven Dials Mystery is about a terrible tragedy that occurs during a party. Meant to be a joke, things take a turn for the worse when murder enters the plot. It's the kind of case that's full of so twists, viewers will feel like their lives are changing along with Bundle, the young detective assigned to uncover what happened.
Who's starring in "The Seven Dials Mystery"?
Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images
Mia-McKenna Bruce (How to Have Sex) will star as Bundle. Helena Bonham Carter and Martin Freeman are set to star alongside her, though their official roles have yet to be confirmed.
Where is "The Seven Dials Mystery" being filmed?
The Seven Dials Mystery will be filming in England which should provide the perfect setting for this murder-mystery show!
Has "The Seven Dials Mystery" started filming?
The Seven Dials Mystery is almost ready to begin filming! Things will be underway beginning this summer so hopefully we'll learn more details in the weeks to come!
How many episodes of "The Seven Dials Mystery" will there be?
Lloyd Pursall/Netflix
The episodes haven't been announced yet, but we're sure something will be announced once filming truly gets underway. All that we know is we're excited to see the show take shape and become our new favorite show to binge watch on Netflix until we're asked, "Are you still watching The Seven Dials Mystery?"
Are you excited to learn more about the TV adaptation of The Seven Dials Mystery?Share your thoughts with us on X!
Lead image via Lloyd Pursall/Netflix
